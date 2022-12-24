Paras sizzles for streaking Chiba; Parks efficient in Nagoya rout of Niigata

Kobe Paras and Ray Parks both wax hot from beyond the arc off the bench as their respective teams score dominant wins in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras provided a spark off the bench for the Altiri Chiba as they overpowered the Kagawa Five Arrows for their eighth straight win, 98-66, in Division 2 of the Japan B. League on Saturday, December 24.

Paras made it rain in the wire-to-wire victory, sizzling for 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, along with a rebound, an assist, and a steal in just 17 minutes of play.

Brandon Ashley showed the way for Chiba with a game-high 21 points, on top of 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Takaya Iju, meanwhile, topscored for Kagawa, which missed the services of its Filipino-American import Roosevelt Adams, with 12 markers.

The Altiri remained tied with the Koshigaya Alphas and the Saga Ballooners at the top of the Division 2 standings with a 19-5 slate, while the Five Arrows slid to 8-16.

Over at Division 1, Ray Parks also shot the lights out from three-point area in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ 44-point rout of the Niigata Albirex BB, 108-64.

Like Paras, Parks came off the bench for Nagoya and was one of five players to score in double figures with 11 points on an efficient 3-of-4 clip from deep, to go with 7 assists and 2 steals.

Niigata had no answers for Nagoya’s Coty Clarke, who exploded for 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the lopsided affair.

With the victory, the Diamond Dolphins improved their record to 16-6.

Paras, Parks, and the rest of the Fiipino imports in the Land of the Rising Sun will be back in action for their respective Christmas day showdowns on Sunday, December 25.

Other results

Division 1

Gunma Crane Thunders def. San-En NeoPhoenix, 77-70. (Thirdy Ravena – 7 pts, 2/8 FG, 3 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl, 21 mins.)

Alvark Tokyo def. Shiga Lakes, 79-68. (Kiefer Ravena – 6 pts, 3/10 FG, 4 rebs, 3 asts, 1 stl, 15 mins.)

Toyama Grouses def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 91-75. (Matthew Wright – 6 pts, 2/8 FG, 1 reb, 2 asts, 21 mins.)

Shimane Susanoo Magic def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 93-86. (Matt Aquino – 6 pts, 2/6 FG, 2 rebs, 20 mins.)

Division 2

Nagasaki Velca def. Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 93-75. (Jordan Heading – 7 pts, 2/9 FG, 2 rebs, 4 asts, 26 mins.) – Rappler.com