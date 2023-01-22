Heading drops 20; Parks posts double-double as Nagasaki, Nagoya score contrasting wins 

Jordan Heading extends his streak of double-digit scoring to four games, while Ray Parks puts up 14 points and 10 rebounds as Nagasaki and Nagoya complete weekend sweeps in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Heading extended his streak of scoring in double figures for the Nagasaki Velca as they breezed past the Bambitious Nara, 95-61, in Division 2 of the Japan B. League on Sunday, January 22.

The sharpshooting guard Heading, who has now breached the double-digit scoring mark for the fourth straight contest, exploded for 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, on top of 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Matt Bonds likewise dropped 20 points and 11 rebounds for Nagasaki as it completed the weekend sweep of Nara.

Over in Division 1, Ray Parks posted a double-double to help the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins escape the Ibaraki Robots for their fifth straight win, 77-73.

Despite shooting only 2-of-8 from the field, Parks went 10-of-10 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, together with 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals.

Coty Clarke powered Nagoya with his own double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Scott Eatherton added 16 markers.

Also in Division 1, Kiefer Ravena’s solid outing off the bench for the Shiga Lakes went down the drain as they bowed to the Shimane Susanoo Magic for their 15th straight loss, 84-69.

Fresh off an 11-point performance on Saturday, Ravena delivered a team-best 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Perrin Bufford proved too much for Shiga to handle as he put up a near triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Dwight Ramos, meanwhile, continued to struggle for the Levanga Hokkaido in his second game back from a two-month hiatus due to an ankle injury as they fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 99-77.

Ramos, who scored only 2 points on 1-of-8 clip from the field a day ago, produced 5 points on 2-of-6 shooting this time, to go with a rebound, an assist, and a steal.

Other results

Division 1

Gunma Crane Thunders def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 91-73. (Matthew Wright – 6 pts, 3/8 FG, 4 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl, 30 mins.)

Chiba Jets def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 71-70. (Matt Aquino – 4 pts, 2/3 FG, 3 rebs, 7 mins.)

Division 2

Aomori Wat’s def. Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 83-77. (Greg Slaughter – 8 pts, 4/6 FG, 4 rebs, 13 mins.)

Koshigaya Alphas def. Kagawa Five Arrows, 79-73. (Roosevelt Adams – 7 pts, 3/5 FG, 4 rebs, 22 mins.)

Ehime Orange Vikings def. Altiri Chiba, 93-72. (Kobe Paras – 1 stl, 9 mins.)

