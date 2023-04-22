Kai Sotto goes scoreless for 1st time in B. League as Hiroshima falls to Shinshu

Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies absorb their fourth defeat in the last six games that comes on the heels of a six-game winning streak

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto played under 10 minutes for the first time in his Japan B. League career and saw the Hiroshima Dragonflies absorb an 83-80 home loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors on Saturday, April 22.

The 7-foot-3 giant logged a season-low seven minutes in his 16th start as Hiroshima absorbed their fourth defeat in the last six games that came on the heels of a six-game winning streak.

Also going scoreless for the first time, Sotto missed all of his three shots and finished with 2 rebounds and 1 assist in the loss that dropped the Dragonflies to 39-16 for a tie with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at fifth place.

His performance proved to be in stark contrast to his outing in a 99-88 win over the Shiga Lakes last Wednesday, April 19, where Sotto turned in a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Like Sotto, his former high school rival Carl Tamayo saw limited time and played just under three minutes, albeit in a win as the Ryukyu Golden Kings squeaked past the Sun Rockers Shibuya, 73-72.

Tamayo tallied a rebound and missed his lone field goal for the Golden Kings, who nailed their seventh straight victory to remain at third place with a 44-11 record.

Except for Tamayo, the rest of the Filipino imports absorbed losses on Saturday.

Kiefer Ravena posted 11 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds in the Lakes’ 82-76 defeat to the Osaka Evessa, while his brother Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix netted 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 90-83 loss to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Putting up 8 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds, Matthew Wright saw his effort go to waste as the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 79-71.

The teams of three Gilas Pilipinas standouts stayed at the bottom half of the standings, with San-En (21-34) and Kyoto (20-35) sitting at 17th and 18th, respectively, and Shiga (13-42) residing at 22nd in the 24-team league.

Ray Parks’ Diamond Dolphins pulled off an 84-71 triumph over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, although he sat out the game. – Rappler.com