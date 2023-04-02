Kai Sotto, Hiroshima repeat over Wright, Kyoto to keep win streak alive

Kai Sotto continues his steady play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies as they make it four wins in a row in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies reasserted their mastery over Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz with another wire-to-wire 76-63 victory in the Japan B. League on Sunday, April 2.

After putting up 14 points in their 92-76 triumph against Kyoto just a day ago, Sotto picked up where he left off and flirted with a double-double of 11 points on 50% shooting, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks.

Wright, meanwhile, bounced back from his lackluster showing on Saturday, April 1, and was one of two Kyoto players to score in double figures with 14 points, on top of 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals.

Looking to push its winning streak further to four games, Hiroshima took the fight out of Kyoto early as it quickly built a double-digit cushion at the end of the first frame, 20-8.

Kyoto managed to climb back and pull within just a single possession, 41-44, midway through the third quarter, before Hiroshima once again stepped on the gas to bring its lead back to twin digits, 59-48, early in the payoff period.

Dwayne Evans II led Hiroshima’s balanced attack with 12 points, while Nick Mayo and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 11 apiece.

Cheick Diallo was once again the lone bright spot for Kyoto as he posted a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds.

With the win, the Dragonflies tied the Alvark Tokyo at the fourth spot with a 35-12 record, while the Hannaryz fell to 16-31.

Elsewhere, Thirdy Ravena’s best game for the San-En NeoPhoenix this season went down the drain as they bowed to the Toyama Grouses, 81-66.

Ravena, who only had 5 points in San-En’s 79-73 win over the same opponents on Saturday, shot a perfect 9-of-9 clip from two-point area en route to a season-high 25 points, to go along with a well-rounded stat line of 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

San-En – which saw its record fall to 19-28 – had no answers down low for Toyama’s twin towers of Joshua Smith and Myles Hesson, who dropped 22 points each.

Hesson and the former PBA import Smith unloaded 11 and 8 points, respectively, in the Grouses’ pivotal fourth-quarter run, where they outscored the NeoPhoenix, 28-18.

Like his younger brother Thirdy, Kiefer Ravena’s fifth straight double-digit scoring outing for the Shiga Lakes wasn’t enough as the Yokohama B-Corsairs snapped their four-game winning streak, 93-84.

Kiefer had 15 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals for the Lakes, who slid to a 10-37 slate.

Over in Division 2, Jordan Heading once again shot the lights out from three-point land to carry the Nagasaki Velca to an 84-79 win over the Saga Ballooners.

Coming off a 20-point outing on Saturday, Heading exploded for 24 points this time on very efficient 4-of-6 shooting from deep.

The Velca picked up their fourth straight and improved to a 39-15 card.

Other results

Division 1

Niigata Albirex BB def. Levanga Hokkaido, 85-77 (Dwight Ramos – 10 points, 3-of-8 field goals, 1 rebound, 3 steals, 1 block, 25:39 minutes)

Ryukyu Golden Kings def. Chiba Jets, 78-76 (Carl Tamayo – 1 assist, 2:06 minutes)

Ibaraki Robots def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 91-69 (Matt Aquino – 4:20 minutes)

Division 2

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka def. Kagawa Five Arrows, 69-63 (Greg Slaughter – 5 points, 2-of-2 field goals, 1 rebound, 1 block, 10:19 minutes)

– Rappler.com