Kai Sotto bests Gilas kuya Kiefer Ravena as Hiroshima outguns Shiga

GETTING HIGHER. Hiroshima Dragonflies center Kai Sotto dunks the ball at the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto got the better of his Gilas Pilipinas kuya Kiefer Ravena as the Hiroshima Dragonflies outgunned the Shiga Lakes, 99-88, at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall on Wednesday, April 19.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto had one of his better games yet in the Japan B. League with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double, to go with an assist, a steal, and a block in the win that snapped a two-game skid and lifted Hiroshima to a 39-15 record.

Ravena, on the other hand, tallied 9 points with 8 dimes and 3 boards for Shiga, which fell to a 13-41 slate off its third straight loss.

Nick Mayo topscored Hiroshima’s balanced attack with 20 points, while Dwayne Evans II added 19 points off a near-perfect 7-of-8 clip with 12 rebounds. Over at the losing side, DeQuan Jones led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

Meanwhile, the San-En NeoPhoenix waltzed out of the Toyama City Gymnasium with a 105-94 win over the Toyama Grouses to rise to a 21-33 record.

Thirdy Ravena came off the bench with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists as his team won its second straight game after a recent string of losses.

San-En, however, primarily leaned on Isaiah Hicks, who went ballistic with 42 points on a 13-of-15 clip with 9 boards in just a little over 26 minutes of floor time. Shuto Kishinaga powered Toyama with 22 points and 7 assists, but was just not enough as his team fell to 12-42.

In other games, Matthew Wright took a backseat in the offense with just 5 points and 5 assists in 30 minutes as the Kyoto Hannaryz got by the Osaka Evessa, 92-88, at the Edion Arena Osaka to climb to a 21-34 record.

Former NBA players Jarrod Uthoff and Cheick Diallo led the win with 19 and 17 points, respectively, as DJ Newbill paced Osaka’s losing cause down to a 24-31 slate with a game-high 27 points.

Dwight Ramos was likewise a non-factor with just 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in 22 minutes over at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya as the Utsunomiya Brex clamped down Ramos’ Levanga Hokkaido, 62-53.

Grant Jerrett led Utsunomiya (27-27) with 14 points and 7 rebounds, while Tsukasa Nakano and Shawn Long led a lackluster Hokkaido side (16-38) with 15 points apiece.

Matt Aquino went scoreless with 4 rebounds in a starting gig as his Shinshu Brave Warriors (26-28) bested the Sun Rockers Shibuya (25-29), 77-71, at the Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

Lastly, the Ryukyu Golden Kings (44-11) fended off a valiant effort from the Fighting Eagles Nagoya (21-34), 76-69, while the Shimane Susanoo Magic (44-10) pulled away over the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (38-16), 93-83.

Ryukyu’s Carl Tamayo did not see action, while Nagoya’s Ray Parks was not on the active roster. – Rappler.com