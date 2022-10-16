Ravena brothers absorb slim losses; Heading stars anew

Kiefer Ravena’s Shiga Lakes and Thirdy Ravena’s San-En NeoPhoenix let big leads slip away, while Jordan Heading continues to impress for Nagasaki in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes blew a 17-point advantage against Justine Baltazar and the Hiroshima Dragonflies in a narrow 83-81 decision in the Japan B. League on Sunday, October 16.

The former Ateneo star, who helped fuel the Lakes’ early onslaught, came off the bench and finished with 13 points and 5 assists.

Baltazar, a former La Salle standout, saw action for only a minute for the Dragonflies and missed his lone field goal attempt.

“It was another tough game for us, back-to-back very disappointing losses cause I felt like we could’ve won both games,” said Ravena.

“But Hiroshima pulled off with a victory so you just have to learn from this game and move on to Chiba for our next weekend game.”

Kiefer’s younger brother, Thirdy Ravena, also absorbed a heartbreaker as the San-En NeoPhoenix let a seven-point lead in the last two minutes slip away for a 96-94 loss to the Ibaraki Robots.

Ibaraki’s Mitsuru Hiro drained a couple of game-winning free throws in the last 7 seconds to complete a 9-0 run and snatch the victory away from San-En.

Thirdy flirted with a triple-double, tallying 13 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and a steal in almost 27 minutes of action.

Over in Division 2, Jordan Heading sustained his streak of double-digit performances after posting 10 points and 5 assists in Nagasaki Velca’s crushing of the Aomori Watts, 97-80.

Nagasaki extended its winning streak to four to stay at second place at 4-1.

Other results

Division 1

Yokohama B Corsairs def. Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 88-78. (Ray Parks – 7 pts, 3 rebs, 1 stl, 19:30 mins)

Levanga Hokkaido def. Toyama Grouses, 88-85. (Dwight Ramos – 6 pts, 2 rebs, 7 asts, 4 stls, 2 blks, 30:27 mins)

Kyoto Hannaryz def. Seahorse Mikawa, 76-63. (Matthew Wright – 8 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts, 1 stl, 23:31 mins)

Shinshu Brave Warriors def. Osaka Evessa, 79-63. (Matthew Aquino – DNP)

Ryukyu Golden Kings def. Niigata Albirex BB, 99-65. (Jay Washington – 6 pts, 1 reb, 2 asts, 8:02 mins)

Division 2

Altiri Chiba def. Fukushima Fire Bonds, 87-78. (Kobe Paras – DNP)

Kumamoto Volters def. Kagawa Five Arrows, 93-67. (Roosevelt Adams – 6 pts, 3/6 FG, 5 rebs, 2 stls, 23:06 mins)

– Rappler.com