Wright’s 22 not enough for Kyoto; Ramos stuffs stat sheet in Hokkaido win

ALL-AROUND PLAYER. Dwight Ramos does it all for the Levanga Hokkaido.

The respective teams of Filipino stars Matthew Wright and Dwight Ramos in the Japan B. League turn in contrasting results

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright’s 22-point outburst for the Kyoto Hannaryz went down the drain as they fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs in heartbreaking fashion, 79-78, in the Japan B. League on Sunday, January 29.

With Yokohama ahead by 3 points with less than a minute left to play, Wright converted on a huge long bomb to tie the game at 75 apiece.

Yokohama’s American import Charles Jackson then responded with a dunk on the other end to break the deadlock, before Kyoto’s Jotaro Mitsuda quickly countered with a trey to put the Hannaryz up by 1, 78-77, with 23 seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for the Hannaryz, Jackson once again delivered a crucial basket for the B-Corsairs with only 10 seconds on the game clock, which went on to be the game-winner, as Cheick Diallo committed a costly turnover for Kyoto in the next play.

Yuki Kawamura lifted Yokohama with 26 points, while Jackson posted a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Jarrod Uthoff topscored for Kyoto with 23 points, while Wright, who shot an efficient 5-of-9 clip from three-point range, also tallied 2 rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

On the other hand, Dwight Ramos stuffed the stat sheet for the Levanga Hokkaido as they exacted revenge on the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 102-95.

Coming off a 13-point outing in Hokkaido’s 98-79 loss to the same opponents on Saturday, January 28, the fit-again Ramos, who missed 19 straight games from November to January due to an ankle injury, produced 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a season-high 6 steals.

Hokkaido’s Brock Motum proved too much for Kawasaki to handle as the Australian import exploded for 39 points on a very impressive 7-of-8 clip from long distance.

Former PBA import and naturalized Japanese Nick Fazekas paced Kawasaki with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Matt Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors ended Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ six-game winning streak with a shocking 82-58 demolition.

Aquino, however, was a non-factor for Shinshu as he only suited up for 30 seconds, while Parks had 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals for Nagoya in the losing cause.

Elsewhere, Kiefer Ravena scored in twin digits, but the Shiga Lakes bowed to the Sendai 89ers for their 17th straight loss, 81-64.

Ravena put up 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals off the bench for the cellar-dwelling Shiga.

Other results

Division 1

Shimane Susanoo Magic def. San-En NeoPhoenix, 81-64 (Thirdy Ravena – 2 points, 1-of-4 field goal, 2 assists, 8:46 minutes)

Division 2

Altiri Chiba def. Aomori Wat’s, 88-86 (Kobe Paras – 1 rebound, 1 steal, 3:30 minutes)

Bambitious Nara def. Kagawa Five Arrows (Roosevelt Adams – 9 pts, 4-of-6 field goal, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 28:22 minutes)

– Rappler.com