Wright’s 22 not enough for Kyoto; Ramos stuffs stat sheet in Hokkaido win

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright’s 22-point outburst for the Kyoto Hannaryz went down the drain as they fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs in heartbreaking fashion, 79-78, in the Japan B. League on Sunday, January 29.
With Yokohama ahead by 3 points with less than a minute left to play, Wright converted on a huge long bomb to tie the game at 75 apiece.
Yokohama’s American import Charles Jackson then responded with a dunk on the other end to break the deadlock, before Kyoto’s Jotaro Mitsuda quickly countered with a trey to put the Hannaryz up by 1, 78-77, with 23 seconds remaining.
Unfortunately for the Hannaryz, Jackson once again delivered a crucial basket for the B-Corsairs with only 10 seconds on the game clock, which went on to be the game-winner, as Cheick Diallo committed a costly turnover for Kyoto in the next play.
Yuki Kawamura lifted Yokohama with 26 points, while Jackson posted a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Jarrod Uthoff topscored for Kyoto with 23 points, while Wright, who shot an efficient 5-of-9 clip from three-point range, also tallied 2 rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
On the other hand, Dwight Ramos stuffed the stat sheet for the Levanga Hokkaido as they exacted revenge on the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 102-95.
Coming off a 13-point outing in Hokkaido’s 98-79 loss to the same opponents on Saturday, January 28, the fit-again Ramos, who missed 19 straight games from November to January due to an ankle injury, produced 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a season-high 6 steals.
Hokkaido’s Brock Motum proved too much for Kawasaki to handle as the Australian import exploded for 39 points on a very impressive 7-of-8 clip from long distance.
Former PBA import and naturalized Japanese Nick Fazekas paced Kawasaki with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Matt Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors ended Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ six-game winning streak with a shocking 82-58 demolition.
Aquino, however, was a non-factor for Shinshu as he only suited up for 30 seconds, while Parks had 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals for Nagoya in the losing cause.
Elsewhere, Kiefer Ravena scored in twin digits, but the Shiga Lakes bowed to the Sendai 89ers for their 17th straight loss, 81-64.
Ravena put up 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals off the bench for the cellar-dwelling Shiga.
Other results
Division 1
Shimane Susanoo Magic def. San-En NeoPhoenix, 81-64 (Thirdy Ravena – 2 points, 1-of-4 field goal, 2 assists, 8:46 minutes)
Division 2
Altiri Chiba def. Aomori Wat’s, 88-86 (Kobe Paras – 1 rebound, 1 steal, 3:30 minutes)
Bambitious Nara def. Kagawa Five Arrows (Roosevelt Adams – 9 pts, 4-of-6 field goal, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 28:22 minutes)
– Rappler.com
