Matthew Wright’s 22 points power Kyoto past Osaka in B. League

Matthew Wright leads Kyoto Hannaryz to victory as other Filipino imports Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks suffer losses

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright came to play for the Kyoto Hannaryz as they evened their weekend series against the Osaka Evessa with an 89-82 win in the Japan B. League on Sunday, February 12.

Coming off a lackluster five-point outing in Kyoto’s 81-68 loss to the same opponents on Saturday, February 11, where he shot just 2-of-12 from the field, Wright bounced back big and went off for a team-best 22 points.

The former Phoenix Fuel Masters gunner cashed in 4 of his 7 attempts from long distance and also tallied a well-rounded stat line of 3 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in over 35 minutes of play as a starter.

Four more players scored in double figures for Kyoto, with former NBA big man Cheick Diallo posting a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Jarrod Uthoff and Kanta Mizuno added 13 points apiece, while Jotaro Mitsudao chipped in 12 for Kyoto, which hiked its record to 15-23.

Makoto Kinoshita paced Osaka in the loss with a game-high 26 points.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks also came up with decent performances for the San-En NeoPhoenix and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, respectively, but their teams absorbed double-digit losses on Sunday.

Ravena chalked up 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in San-En’s 73-63 loss to the Carl Tamayo-less Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Parks, who exploded for a team-high 21 points on Saturday, provided 10 markers, 1 board, 2 dimes, and 1 steal in Nagoya’s 94-76 defeat at the hands of the league-leading Chiba Jets.

After dropping both their weekend assignments, San-En fell to a 16-22 record, while Nagoya slid to a 27-11 slate.

The B. League is scheduled for a break from February 13 to March 8 to give way to the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer, Parks, Dwight Ramos, and Jordan Heading are set to arrive in Manila this week to join Gilas Pilipinas in its preparation for its two-game home stand at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan against Lebanon on February 24 and Jordan on February 27.

Other results

Division 1

Sunrockers Shibuya def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 68-65. (Matt Aquino – 3 points, 1-of-2 field goal, 1 rebound, 6:08 minutes)

Utsunomiya Brex def. Levanga Hokkaido, 77-64. (Dwight Ramos – 1 assist, 9:12 minutes)

Division 2

Ehime Orange Vikings def. Kagawa Five Arrows, 100-90. (Roosevelt Adams – 11 points, 5-of-8 field goal, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 14:58 minutes)

