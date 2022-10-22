Matthew Wright finds Japan groove as Kobe Paras debuts 

IN FORM. Matthew Wright delivers his best game yet in Japan.

Former PBA star Matthew Wright finally finds his rhythm after a slow start to his Japan B. League season due to an injury

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright started to find his groove in the Japan B. League while Kobe Paras finally debuted this season.

After a slow start to his campaign due to an injury, Wright powered Kyoto Hannaryz to a 95-77 triumph over Niigata Albirex BB in Division 1 action on Saturday, October 22, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright, a former PBA All-Star and Mythical Team member, delivered 16 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in almost 32 minutes of action as a starter.

Paras, meanwhile, saw action for the first time this season and helped Altiri Chiba take down fellow Filipino Roosevelt Adams’ Kagawa Five Arrows, 75-66, in Division 2 at the Gold’s Gym Makuhari Bay Park Arena.

Coming off the bench, Paras logged in over 12 minutes and produced 9 points, 2 assists, and 1 block.

Adams also finished with notable numbers of 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

In another duel featuring Filipino imports, Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins dismantled Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido, 107-83, in Division 1 at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks struggled offensively, shooting 1-of-7 from the field for 2 points on top of 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal.

Ramos had a better individual performance, posting 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block.

Two other Filipinos put up double-digit performances in Division 2 play.

Jordan Heading kept up his personal double-digit scoring streak as he tallied 10 points, but it wasn’t enough to help Nagasaki as the Velca bowed to the Nishinomiya Stokes, 100-95.

The 26-year-old lefty played over 27 minutes as a starter and added 4 rebounds and 5 assists to his stat line.

Greg Slaughter also registered 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka’s 92-71 win over the Fukushima Fire Bonds.

The former PBA big man started the game and proved efficient in over 17 minutes on a 5-of-7 shooting.

Kiefer Ravena, though, wasn’t as lucky as his Shiga Lakes’ losing skid extended to three after they absorbed a heavy defeat to the Chiba Jets, 103-59.

Ravena collected 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the match where the Lakes fell behind big early.

Other results

Division 1

San-En NeoPhoenix def. Osaka Evessa, 77-69. (Thirdy Ravena – 6 pts, 5 reb, 9 asts, 29:12 mins)

Sendai 89ers def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 67-54. (Matthew Aquino – 0 pts, 2 rebs, 1 stl, 7:16 mins)

Ryukyu Golden Kings def. Akita Northern Happinets, 71-69. (Jay Washington – DNP)

Hiroshima Dragonflies def. Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 65-59. (Justine Baltazar – DNP)

– Rappler.com