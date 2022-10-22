Sports
Sports
Japan B. League

Matthew Wright finds Japan groove as Kobe Paras debuts 

Juro Morilla
Matthew Wright finds Japan groove as Kobe Paras debuts 

IN FORM. Matthew Wright delivers his best game yet in Japan.

JAPAN B. LEAGUE

Former PBA star Matthew Wright finally finds his rhythm after a slow start to his Japan B. League season due to an injury

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright started to find his groove in the Japan B. League while Kobe Paras finally debuted this season. 

After a slow start to his campaign due to an injury, Wright powered Kyoto Hannaryz to a 95-77 triumph over Niigata Albirex BB in Division 1 action on Saturday, October 22, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright, a former PBA All-Star and Mythical Team member, delivered 16 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in almost 32 minutes of action as a starter.

Paras, meanwhile, saw action for the first time this season and helped Altiri Chiba take down fellow Filipino Roosevelt Adams’ Kagawa Five Arrows, 75-66, in Division 2 at the Gold’s Gym Makuhari Bay Park Arena. 

Coming off the bench, Paras logged in over 12 minutes and produced 9 points, 2 assists, and 1 block.

Adams also finished with notable numbers of 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. 

In another duel featuring Filipino imports, Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins dismantled Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido, 107-83, in Division 1 at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks struggled offensively, shooting 1-of-7 from the field for 2 points on top of 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal.

Ramos had a better individual performance, posting 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block. 

Two other Filipinos put up double-digit performances in Division 2 play. 

Jordan Heading kept up his personal double-digit scoring streak as he tallied 10 points, but it wasn’t enough to help Nagasaki as the Velca bowed to the Nishinomiya Stokes, 100-95. 

The 26-year-old lefty played over 27 minutes as a starter and added 4 rebounds and 5 assists to his stat line.

Greg Slaughter also registered 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka’s 92-71 win over the Fukushima Fire Bonds.

The former PBA big man started the game and proved efficient in over 17 minutes on a 5-of-7 shooting. 

Kiefer Ravena, though, wasn’t as lucky as his Shiga Lakes’ losing skid extended to three after they absorbed a heavy defeat to the Chiba Jets, 103-59. 

Ravena collected 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the match where the Lakes fell behind big early. 

Other results

Division 1

San-En NeoPhoenix def. Osaka Evessa, 77-69. (Thirdy Ravena – 6 pts, 5 reb, 9 asts, 29:12 mins)

Sendai 89ers def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 67-54. (Matthew Aquino – 0 pts, 2 rebs, 1 stl, 7:16 mins)

Ryukyu Golden Kings def. Akita Northern Happinets, 71-69. (Jay Washington – DNP)

Hiroshima Dragonflies def. Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 65-59. (Justine Baltazar – DNP)

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Japan B. League

Japanese basketball