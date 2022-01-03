Parks goes cold as Nagoya’s win streak ends at 9

RESTART. Ray Parks and the Nagoya Dolphins look to start another winning run.

Ray Parks scores just 4 points for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as the Shimane Susanoo Magic snap their impressive nine-game winning streak in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ impressive nine-game winning streak came to an end as they bowed to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 88-81, in the Japan B. League on Monday, January 3 at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

Parks, who put up an all-around performance in their 15-point win against the same opponents on Sunday, January 2, went ice-cold from the field and tallied just 4 points on 1-of-7 shooting, to go along with 6 rebounds and 1 assist for the Dolphins, who dropped to 18-8 in the standings.

After leading by 5 points, 45-40, at halftime, the Dolphins failed to take care of their advantage in the third period as they were outscored by the Susanoo Magic, 28-18, for a 68-63 lead heading into the final frame.

It was all Shimane from there on as it extended its lead to its biggest at 14, 86-72, which put Nagoya away for good with just 5 minutes remaining in the ball game.

Seiya Ando and Kosuke Kanamaru delivered 21 and 20 points, respectively, while Nick Kay had 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Susanoo Magic in the victory.

Coty Clarke led the way for the Dolphins in the losing cause with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Takumi Saito contributed 18 markers and 8 dimes.

In another Division 1 showdown, Javi Gomez de Liaño and the Ibaraki Robots suffered another double-digit loss to the Alvark Tokyo, 87-74, at the Adastria Mito Arena.

Gomez de Liaño, who went scoreless in 5 minutes of action on Sunday, came up with a much better showing for the Robots as he finished with 3 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 8 minutes and 35 seconds of play.

The Robots, who moved down to 5-21 in the standings, will take on Parks and the Dolphins on Saturday, January 8, at 2:05 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com