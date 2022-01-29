Parks shines, but Nagoya drops to Utsunomiya in B. League

Sports
MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks shone anew for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, but his all-around performance wasn’t enough as they fell to the Utsunomiya Brex, 93-79, in the Japan B. League on Saturday, January 29.

Parks exploded for 20 points, to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for the Dolphins, who ended their three-game winning streak and moved down to 21-9 in the standings.

Coming off a stunning 86-80 victory over the Alvark Tokyo on Wednesday, January 26, the Dolphins failed to carry the momentum as they quickly trailed by double-digits, 12-24, at the end of the first quarter.

Still down by double figures, 29-48, at halftime, Parks then unleashed 9 of his 20 points in the third quarter, but the Dolphins still couldn’t contain the red-hot Brex as the latter kept a 71-54 advantage entering the fourth period.

Nagoya showed signs of life in the final frame, cutting Utsonomiya’s lead back to just 8, 79-71, with 4 minutes remaining, before the Brex pushed their lead back to 13, 87-74, which ultimately put the Dolphins away for good with just a minute left to play.

Josh Scott recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Brex, while Isaac Fotu added 19 points.

For the Dolphins, Scott Eatherton posted his own double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Takumi Saito chipped in 13 markers.

Parks and the Dolphins will look to return to their winning ways and even the two-game series against the Brex on Sunday, January 30, at 2:05 pm, Manila time.

Also in Division 1, Matt Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors bounced back from their heartbreaking one-point loss on Wednesday with an 89-79 win over the Osaka Evessa.

Aquino, however, was not fielded in for the second straight game as Shinshu improved its record to 13-17.

The Brave Warriors will gun for a weekend sweep when they face the Evessa anew on Sunday, at 1:05 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com

