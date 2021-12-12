Parks erupts for 6 triples as Nagoya sweeps Kyoto

Ray Parks continues to sizzle in the Japan B. League, knocking in a perfect 6-of-6 clip from three-point range for a game-high 20 points as Nagoya whips Kyoto by 45

MANILA, Philippines – The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins hardly broke a sweat as they mauled the hapless Kyoto Hannaryz, 93-48, in a weekend sweep in the Japan B. League on Sunday, December 12.

Ray Parks continued his rise with a game-high 20-point eruption in just 20 minutes, including 15 markers built on a 5-of-5 clip from three in the first half, where Nagoya buried Kyoto with a 25-8 second quarter blitz.

With Nagoya already up 30 entering the third quarter, 52-22, there was little to no doubt as to how the rest of the game would unfold as Parks dropped one last triple in the frame for a perfect 6-of-6 clip.

Sure enough, the Dolphins toyed with Kyoto well into the fourth quarter as they peaked with a 46-point lead, 89-43, with 5:29 left in regulation.

Coty Clarke backstopped Parks with 17 points in as many minutes with 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the easy win for an 11-7 record.

Jerome Tillman paced the terrible loss with 16 markers off the bench as Kyoto stayed rooted to the cellar with a 2-16 slate.

Parks and Nagoya can keep their winning streak going with a win against the Seahorses Mikawa on Wednesday, December 15, 6:05 pm, Manila time.

The Scores

Nagoya 93 – Parks 20, Clarke 17, Eatherton 14, Suda 9, Harimoto 7, Nakahigashi 6, Kikuchi 5, Saito 4, Dozier 4, Karino 3, Kobayashi 2, Ito 2.

Kyoto 48 – Tillman 16, Hosokawa 11, Harper 11, Suzuki 3, Utsumi 3, Craig 2, Nagayoshi 2, Aita 0, Uchida 0, Mitsuda 0.

Quarters: 27-14, 52-22, 78-41, 93-48.

– Rappler.com