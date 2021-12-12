Kobe Paras remains cold as Niigata drops 15th straight game

SLUMP. Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex sink deeper in the league standings.

The shooting woes continue for Kobe Paras as the Niigata Albirex BB’s losing streak stretches to 15 in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – The losses continued to pile up for Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB as they fell once again to the Sunrockers Shibuya, 97-72, in the Japan B. League on Sunday, December 12 at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Paras struggled anew offensively as he finished with just 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting in 15 minutes of action for Niigata, which dropped its 15th straight game and remained at the bottom of the standings with a 2-16 record.

After losing by just 9 points to the Sunrockers on Saturday, the Albirex BB started off slow and trailed by 18 points at halftime, 31-49.

Niigata never recovered in the second half as Shibuya even managed to extend its lead to as many as 31 points, 84-53, early in the fourth quarter.

Five players scored in double figures for Shibuya, but it was Josh Harrellson who led the way with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Rosco Allen tallied a game-high 19 points, to go with 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jeff Ayres and Tshilidzi Nephawe added 14 markers each for Niigata.

The Albirex BB aim to finally put an end to their long and awful losing streak when they clash with the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Wednesday, December 15 at 6:35 pm, Manila time.

Meanwhile, in Ibaraki, Javi Gomez de Liaño and the Robots completed an upset win over the Susanoo Magic, 88-85.

With the score knotted at 85-all, Ibaraki’s Marc Trasolini converted on a huge three-point play at the buzzer to give the Robots the much-needed victory as they improved to 3-15 in the standings – tied with Thirdy Ravena’s San-En NeoPhoenix.

Gomez de Liaño, however, did not see action for the Robots in their hard-earned win despite putting up 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in their 28-point loss to the same opponents on Saturday.

The Robots will look to make it two in a row when they take on the Levanga Hokkaido on Wednesday at 6:05 pm, Manila time.

In another Division 1 match, Matt Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors suffered a heartbreaking 66-65 loss to the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Adastria Mito Arena.

Gunma’s Kyle Barone hit the game-winning shot with 6 seconds remaining to steal the win from the Brave Warriors, who were leading during most of the game.

The Filipino-Japanese big man Aquino once again made the most of his limited playing time for the Brave Warriors as he finished with 3 rebounds, 1 block, and a team-high +9 in the plus-minus rating.

Aquino and the Brave Warriors will look to bounce back when they face Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses on Wednesday, also at 6:05 pm, Manila time.

Finally, in Division 2, the Juan Gomez de Liaño-less Earthfriends Tokyo Z absorbed an embarrassing 118-52 loss to the Kumamoto Volters at the Ota Gymnasium.

With the loss, the Earthfriends dropped further down the standings with a 3-18 record. – Rappler.com