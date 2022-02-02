Utsunomiya sends Paras, Niigata crashing back to earth in wire-to-wire rout

SETBACK. Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex see their brief win streak come to an end.

MANILA, Philippines – The Utsunomiya Brex continued their playoff push in the Japan B. League as they blasted the Niigata Albirex BB with a 74-51 home blowout on Wednesday, February 2.

With their fourth straight win, the Brex now hold a 19-9 record, while Kobe Paras and the Albirex snapped a two-game winning streak to settle with a 4-28 slate.

After a few decent scoring outings, Paras quieted down in the forgettable loss with just 4 points on 2-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes.

Utsunomiya set the tone from the get-go as it fired off a 12-2 opening run, capped by an Isaac Fotu jumper at the 6:54 mark.

Niigata’s Kimitake Sato drained a triple to cut the lead to 8, 7-15, but that was the nearest the Albirex would reach their foes as Utsunomiya cruised away with another 10-0 quarter-ending blitz for the 25-7 gap after just one frame.

The Albirex never came close enough to change the course of the game as Utsunomiya peaked with a 29-point lead, 66-37, off a Hirohide Araya layup with 4:57 left in regulation.

Fotu led all scorers with a stellar 25-point, 11-rebound double-double plus 4 steals in just 25 minutes of action, while Rosco Allen paced the loss with 20 markers and a game-high 15 boards.

Paras and the Albirex can avoid starting another losing skid with a win on Saturday, February 5, 4:05 pm, Manila time against the Gunma Crane Thunders.

The Scores

Utsunomiya 74 – Fotu 25, Hiejima 10, Araya 10, Endo 6, Ikaruga 6, Scott 5, Fieler 5, Takeuchi 3, Jawato 2, Kitagawa 2, Tabuse 0, Watanabe 0.

Niigata 51 – Allen 20, Nohmi 14, Paras 4, Endo 4, Nephawe 4, Sato 3, Kimura 2, Ayres 0, Okamoto 0, Ohya 0, Ikeda 0.

Quarters: 25-7, 43-16, 56-28, 74-51.

