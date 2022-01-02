Shibuya hands Paras, Niigata 22nd straight loss

Kobe Paras makes the most of his limited playing time as the Niigata Albirex BB absorb their 22nd straight loss in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB started the new year on the wrong foot as they fell to the Sunrockers Shibuya for their 22nd straight loss, 88-68, in the Japan B. League on Sunday, January 2, at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Paras, who was benched all throughout the first half, made the most of his stint in the third period and finished the game with 6 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, to go with 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 2 steals for Niigata, which remained at the bottom of the standings with a dismal 2-23 record.

Still searching for their first win since October 9, the Albirex BB once again started off slow and quickly trailed by double-digits, 2-12, midway through the opening period.

The Albirex BB then never recovered from the early deficit as the fiery Sunrockers even managed to stretch their advantage to as many as 26 points, 68-42, late in the third quarter.

Two-time NBA champion James McAdoo led the way for Shibuya in the 20-point victory with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Josh Harrellson added 16 points.

Rosco Allen topscored for Niigata in the losing cause with a game-high 21 points, while Jeff Ayres also contributed 16 markers.

Paras and the Albirex BB will clash with the Sunrockers anew on Monday, January 3, at 2:05 pm, Manila time.

Meanwhile, over at the Funabashi Arena, Matt Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors also opened the year on a low note as they suffered an 89-74 loss to the defending champion Chiba Jets.

Aquino only played a total of 13 seconds for the Brave Warriors in the loss as they dropped their second straight game and moved down to 10-16 in the standings. – Rappler.com