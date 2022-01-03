Paras, Niigata falter late vs Shibuya for 23rd straight loss

Sports
Martin Mendoza
Kobe Paras returns to the starting lineup as the Niigata Albirex BB fall short of ending their long losing streak in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – The losses continued to add up for Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB as they once again dropped to the Sunrockers Shibuya, 84-73, in the Japan B. League on Monday, January 3 at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Paras, who was completely removed from Niigata’s rotation just a few games ago, found his way back into the team’s starting lineup and finished with 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal in 20 minutes of action.

With their 23rd straight loss, the hapless Albirex BB remained as the league’s worst team with a 2-24 record.

Fresh off a 20-point loss to the Sunrockers on Sunday, January 2, the Albirex BB came out as a team on a mission and led by as many as 12 points, 27-15, early in the second quarter.

However, with the Albirex BB still leading by 5 points at halftime, 42-37, the Sunrockers proved why they are one of the top 10 teams in the league as they turned the 5-point deficit into a 4-point cushion at the end of the third period, 62-58.

The Albirex BB had no answers for the Sunrockers in the final frame as the latter even extended their advantage to its biggest at 18 points, 84-66, off a layup by Leo Vendrame with just 2:31 remaining.

James McAdoo, a two-time NBA champion of the Golden State Warriors, exploded for 30 points on a very efficient 13-of-17 shooting, along with 11 rebounds for Shibuya in the victory.

Rosco Allen, meanwhile, led the way for Niigata in the loss with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 8 rebounds.

Paras and the Albirex BB will get another chance to finally snap their lengthy losing skid when they lock horns with the Osaka Evessa on Saturday, January 8, at 5:05 pm, Manila time.

The Scores

Shibuya 84 – McAdoo 30, Harrellson 15, Ishii 9, Tawatari 9, Vendrame 7, Takahashi 5, Sekino 4, Morizane 3, Watanabe 2, Nishino 0, Hisatake 0, Hirose 0.

Niigata 73 – Allen 26, Ayres 12, Nohmi 11, Endo 7, Paras 6, Nephawe 6, Kimura 5, Okamoto 0, Ohya 0, Ikeda 0.

Quarters: 15-20, 37-42, 62-58, 84-73.

