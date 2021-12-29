Paras plays just 21 seconds as Niigata falls to 21st straight loss

After starting out his professional career on fire, Kobe Paras now barely hangs on in the Niigata rotation

MANILA, Philippines – The Niigata Albirex BB failed to end the year on a high note in the Japan B. League as the Yokohama B-Corsairs sent them to their 21st straight loss off an 86-75 road win on Wednesday, December 29.

Kobe Paras, after starting out his professional career on fire, is now barely hanging on in the rotation of the league’s worst team, and finished with just 1 block and 2 turnovers in a 21-second run.

After possibly falling out of favor due to a 6-point, 4-turnover outing last Christmas Day against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars, the 6-foot-6 high-flyer was then completely chained to the bench in the December 26 rematch.

The situation has likely not changed much for Paras and Niigata after a fleeting first-quarter appearance, shortly before Yokohama put them away with a 24-14 second-period attack for a 50-34 halftime lead.

Four B-Corsairs scored at least 14 points in the easy win, led by import Patrik Auda’s 20 points off the bench in just 21 minutes.

On the losing end, top Albirex reinforcement Rosco Allen returned from a brief absence, but ultimately failed to halt his team’ freefall to a 2-22 record despite a line of 22 markers, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Paras’ return to regular rotation minutes remains to be seen as Niigata moves on to face the Sun Rockers Shibuya on Sunday, January 2, 4:05 pm, Manila time.

Meanwhile, the other members of the Filipino contingent also continued to have brief appearances for their respective squads.

Fil-Jap big man Matt Aquino made the most of his 5-minute run, as he tallied 3 points and 2 rebounds in the Shinshu Brave Warriors’ 98-69 home rout over the bottom-dwelling Kyoto Hannaryz.

Fresh off snapping their nine-game skid, the 10-14 Warriors can now start a new winning streak at the turn of the new year as they gun for an upset against the defending champion Chiba Jets on Saturday, January 1, 2:05 pm.

On the other hand, the Ibaraki Robots also had a yearender to forget at home as the formidable Kawasaki Brave Thunders handed them a 105-64 beating on their own turf.

Javi Gomez de Liaño stuck to his usual bench role, and only had 1 steal in 9 minutes.

The 5-19 Robots now shift their attention from one contender to the next, as they face league powerhouse Alvark Tokyo on Sunday, 1:05 pm.

Finally, over at Division 2, Juan Gomez de Liaño missed his eighth straight game as the Nishinomiya Storks defended home court with an 85-69 pummeling of the Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

As the Gilas Pilipinas prospect works his way back up from a possible health protocol-related absence, his team now prepares for a Saturday game against the Fukushima Firebonds at 2 pm. – Rappler.com