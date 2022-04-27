Parks, Nagoya continue cruise to playoffs with rout of Aquino, Shinshu

Seven out of eight Filipino players, led by playoff-bound Ray Parks of Nagoya, strut their stuff in the Japan B. League to mixed results

MANILA, Philippines – The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continued their dominant run through the Japan B. League season as they manhandled the Shinshu Brave Warriors on the road, 86-64, on Wednesday, April 27.

Ray Parks, in his new role as defensive stopper and backup scorer, finished his 20-minute run with 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists as the Dolphins darted ahead to their fifth straight win and a stellar 31-13 record.

Filipino-Japanese big man Matt Aquino, meanwhile, was scoreless with 1 rebound in just under 2 minutes off the bench as the Warriors dropped back-to-back assignments for a 23-26 slate.

Javi Gomez de Liaño also took his place on the winners’ side of the Filipino contingent as the Ibaraki Robots gutted out an 84-78 two-game skid-snapping win over the Akita Northern Happinets.

The Gilas Pilipinas prospect also played a generous 18 minutes off the bench as the cherry on top of the win, and finished with 3 points, 3 rebounds, and a game-high plus-minus of +23.

Over on the losing end, the Niigata Albirex BB collapsed on the road to the Utsunomiya Brex, who coasted to a 95-50 decimation.

Kobe Paras was held scoreless in 11 minutes and 8 shot attempts as the Albirex stayed rooted at the cellar off their 13th straight loss for a 5-42 record.

Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena had decent outings in their respective games, but their teams also fell as the visiting Seahorses Mikawa routed Kiefer’s Shiga Lakestars, 103-87, while Thirdy’s San-En NeoPhoenix bowed to the Gunma Crane Thunders home team, 79-69.

Kiefer made the most of a 30-minute run with 15 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Thirdy came off the bench for an 11-point, 5-board, 1-steal line in 21 minutes. Shiga dropped to a 14-38 record, while San-En slipped to a 10-43 slate.

Lastly, the Toyama Grouses threatened a late-game heist against Shimane, but the Susanoo Magic ultimately held on for an 87-80 home win.

Dwight Ramos finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in over 26 minutes as the Grouses skidded down to 22-33.

Only B. League Division II’s Kemark Cariño was not fielded this day from the eight-man Pinoy delegation as the Sendai 89ers buried Cariño’s lowly Aomori Wat’s, 94-56.

Barring any last-minute postponements, all Filipino imports get another crack at playing this weekend for their usual back-to-back game day assignments. – Rappler.com