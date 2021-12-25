Kiefer, Paras limited in showdown as Shiga drops Niigata to 19th straight loss

WIN AGAIN. Kiefer Ravena snaps his three-game streak of scoring 20-plus point, but Shiga still comes out victorious.

Filipino imports Kiefer Ravena and Kobe Paras have similar quiet outings as Shiga blows out Niigata on Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines – The Shiga Lakestars averted the start of a new losing streak in the Japan B. League as they sent the Niigata Albirex BB to its 19th straight defeat off a 78-59 Christmas Day blowout on Saturday, December 25.

Kiefer Ravena snapped a three-game streak of scoring 20-plus points and plummeted to just 2 markers on 1-of-5 shooting with 3 assists and 3 turnovers in nearly 22 minutes off the bench.

But more importantly, the Gilas Pilipinas star still had a hand in Shiga’s second win in three games shortly after halting an 11-game skid for an 8-14 record.

Ravena’s fellow Filipino import Kobe Paras likewise had a quiet outing in the highly-anticipated matchup, finishing with 6 markers on 2-of-2 shooting from downtown, 3 boards, and 4 turnovers in just 13 minutes.

Even before Ravena left the bench in the first quarter, the Lakestars already set the tone for the rest of the game as they responded to Paras’ opening trey with a massive 15-0 run for a 15-3 lead with 4:25 left.

Both teams then continued to move the game along without major involvement from their respective Filipino imports as the Lakestars steadily increased their insurmountable gap to as high as 24, 67-43, with 7:31 left in the final frame.

Shiga reinforcement Novar Gadson led the easy win with 19 points in just 21 minutes, while fellow import Ovie Soko churned out a 16-marker, 10-rebound double-double straight off a three-game absence.

Playing without star teammate Rosco Allen, Tshilidzi Nephawe again paced another loss with 16 points and 10 boards, while NBA champion center Jeff Ayres added a 10-marker, 16-rebound double-double as Niigata fell to a hideous 2-20 record.

The Albirex can avoid hitting the 20-game mark in their league-worst skid with a much-needed rematch win on Sunday, December 26, at 2:35 pm (Manila time).

The Scores

Shiga 78 – Gadson 19, Soko 16, O’mara 11, Kashiwagura 8, Nomoto 7, Kawamata 7, Hayashi 3, Ozawa 3, Shibuta 2, Ravena 2, Imagawa 0.

Niigata 59 – Nephawe 16, Ayres 10, Nohmi 7, Endo 7, Paras 6, Kimura 6, Ikdea 3, Watanuki 2, Ohya 2, Hoshino 0, Sato 0.

Quarters: 21-11, 36-23, 60-40, 78-59.

– Rappler.com