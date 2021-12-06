Kiefer Ravena, Shiga fall to Shibuya anew for 8th straight loss

Kiefer Ravena fills up the stats sheet, but Shiga still bows to Shibuya as its losing streak continues in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars failed to break out of their slump in the Japan B. League as they once again succumbed to the Sunrockers Shibuya, 95-82, on Monday, December 6, at the Sumida-ku City Gymnasium.

Ravena, who scored just 4 points in their 27-point loss to the Sunrockers on Sunday, December 5, came up with a much better showing for the Lakestars, finishing with an all-around game of 13 points, 6 assists, 5 steals, and 2 rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench.

After leading by 4 points at halftime, 48-44, the Lakestars failed to sustain their momentum in the third period as they were outscored by the Sunrockers, 30-16, for a 74-64 lead entering the final frame.

The Sunrockers never looked back in the fourth quarter, where they stretched their advantage to as many as 17 points, 87-70, which proved too big for Ravena and the Lakestars to conquer with just 3:44 left in the game.

Leo Vendrame topscored for Shibuya with 18 points, while Josh Harrellson tallied a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds in the victory.

Tomomasa Ozawa put up a game-high 22 points, while Sean O’mara added 15 markers and 8 boards for Shiga, which absorbed its eighth straight loss and dropped further down the standings with a 6-10 record.

The Lakestars look to return to their winning ways on Saturday, December 11, when they take on the Toyama Grouses in a highly anticipated showdown between Ravena and his former Gilas Pilipinas teammate Dwight Ramos at 4:05 pm (Manila time).

The Scores

Shibuya 95 – Vendrame 18, Harrellson 15, Morizane 13, McAdoo 11, Takahashi 10, Tawatari 9, Hirose 7, Nishino 6, Hisatake 5, Watanabe 1.

Shiga 82 – Ozawa 22, O’mara 15, Ravena 13, Gadson 11, Soko 11, Nomoto 4, Kashiwagura 2, Shibuta 2, Moriyama 2, Hayashi 0, Kawamata 0.

Quarters: 25-22, 44-48, 74-64, 95-82.

– Rappler.com