Ramos, Toyama complete weekend sweep of Hiroshima

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses dominate the Hiroshima Dragonflies anew as they continue to climb the Japan B. League standings

MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses wrapped up their weekend series against the Hiroshima Dragonflies with a convincing 89-75 win in the Japan B. League on Sunday, January 30.

For the second consecutive game, the Grouses banked on the trio of Brice Johnson, Joshua Smith, and Julian Mavunga as the three big men combined for 53 of the Grouses’ 89 points.

Johnson topscored for Toyama with a game-high 19 points, to go along with 13 rebounds, while Smith and Mavunga added 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Ramos, meanwhile, remained silent on the offensive end, finishing with only 6 points on 2-of-8 shooting, together with 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Coming off an 85-68 blowout against the Dragonflies on Saturday, January 29, the Grouses showed no signs of fatigue and quickly built a 10-point lead at halftime, 40-30.

The Grouses then continued their sizzling run in the second half, even stretching their advantage to as many as 22 points, 62-40, with less than 4 minutes remaining in the third period.

A basket by Hiroshima’s Thomas Kennedy at the start of the final frame pulled the Dragonflies back to within 12, 66-54, but their comeback attempts fell short as the Grouses managed to maintain their double-digit cushion all throughout the quarter.

Nick Mayo paced the Dragonflies with 16 points, while Charles Jackson and Kennedy contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Toyama, which improved its record to 13-19, shoots for its third straight win when it takes on the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Wednesday, February 2, at 6:05 pm, Manila time.

Over in the league’s second division, Kemark Cariño and the Aomori Wat’s fell to the Koshigaya Alphas anew, 67-38.

Cariño, who did not see action in their 17-point loss to the same opponents on Saturday, suited up for 1 minute and 34 seconds, but failed to put up any numbers in his very limited playing time.

Aomori will look to snap its 14-game losing skid when it faces the Sendai 89ers on Wednesday, 6 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com