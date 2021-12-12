Late Kiefer, Shiga run falls short as Ramos, Toyama complete weekend sweep

BIG WEEKEND. Dwight Ramos (center) puts up the numbers as Toyama owns Kiefer Ravena (right) and Shiga.

Dwight Ramos outplays Kiefer Ravena for the second straight game as the Toyama Grouses score back-to-back wins against the Shiga Lakestars

MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos delivered once again for the Toyama Grouses as they completed a weekend sweep of Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars with a thrilling 95-90 victory in the Japan B. League on Sunday, December 12 at the Ukaru-chan Arena.

For the second game in a row, Ramos outplayed Ravena as he finished with an all-around game of 14 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block for the Grouses, who improved to 6-12 in the standings – tied with the Lakestars.

Ravena, meanwhile, put up 13 points, 5 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal for the struggling Lakestars, who have now lost 10 consecutive games.

Coming off a 107-102 win on Saturday, the Grouses came out firing from the get-go and built an early double-digit advantage at the end of the opening period, 29-17.

Still in control, 68-60, before entering the final frame, the Grouses failed to sustain their hot momentum early in the quarter as the Lakestars managed to trim the lead to just 3, 70-73.

A quick 9-1 run by the Grouses pushed their lead back to double figures, 82-71, before the Lakestars inched closer again to within 3, 85-88, off a three-pointer by Ravena with 1:41 left to play.

The Lakestars remained in striking distance, eventually cutting the lead to just 1, 90-91, with 25 seconds remaining, but their comeback fell short as Ravena and Tomomasa Ozawa missed two straight three-pointers that could’ve tied the game at 93-all with just a second left on the clock.

Keijuro Matsui topscored for Toyama with 19 points, while Ryumo Ono and Brice Johnson added 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Ovie Soko led the way for the Lakestars with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Naoto Moriyama and Novar Gadson contributed 18 and 17 markers, respectively.

Ramos and the Grouses will look to sustain their solid play when they face the Shinshu Brave Warriors on Wednesday, December 15 at 6:05 pm, Manila time, while Ravena and the Lakestars aim to finally snap their losing streak when they take on the Osaka Evessa on Wednesday at the same time.

The Scores

Toyama 95 – Matsui 19, Ono 17, Johnson 16, Ramos 14, Mavunga 12, Kamisawa 12, Ametani 2, Mito 2, Uto 1.

Shiga 90 – Soko 20, Moriyama 18, Gadson 17, Ravena 13, Kashiwagura 10, O’mara 9, Imagawa 3, Nomoto 0, Ozawa 0, Hayashi 0, Kawamata 0.

Quarters: 29-17, 44-38, 68-60, 95-90.

– Rappler.com