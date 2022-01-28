Kiefer Ravena games postponed anew after new Shiga COVID cases

LONG LAYOFF. Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars last saw action on January 3.

The earliest Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars can return to action will be late February

MANILA, Philippines – The Shiga Lakestars continue their forced break from the Japan B. League due to two new team cases of COVID-19.

This scraps five more future games for a Shiga side featuring Filipino star Kiefer Ravena: two against Gunma on January 29 and 30, one against Mikawa on February 2, and two more against Fil-Am Ray Parks and Nagoya on February 5 and 6.

With another FIBA tournament break also slated mid-February, the earliest the Lakestars can return will be on February 26 and 27 against Kiefer’s brother Thirdy and the San-En NeoPhoenix.

Shiga last played on the New Year’s kickoff weekend last January 2 and 3, where they got swept by the Akita Northern Happinets.

Meanwhile, it is business as usual for the other B. League teams with Filipino players this weekend.

Parks and Nagoya (21-8) will face Indonesian star Brandon Jawato and the Utsunomiya Brex (17-9), while Fil-Japanese Matt Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors (12-17) go up against the Osaka Evessa (13-16) on Saturday, January 29, both at 2:05 pm, Manila time.

Kobe Paras and the free-falling Niigata Albirex BB (2-27) will try to snap their long-standing 26-game losing streak against Javi Gomez de Liaño and fellow East District cellar-dweller Ibaraki Robots (6-23) at 4:05 pm.

Thirdy Ravena and San-En (4-22) face the Kyoto Hannaryz (4-23) in a battle to avoid the rock bottom point of the West District at 5:05 pm, while Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses (11-19) battle the Hiroshima Dragonflies (18-11) at the same time slot.

Over at Division 2, Kemark Cariño and the bottom-ranked Aomori Wat’s (2-28) look to snap a 12-game losing streak against the Koshigaya Alphas (16-14). – Rappler.com