Kiefer Ravena signs up anew with Shiga Lakes

Kiefer Ravena heads back to the Japan B. League for at least one more season with the Shiga Lakes following a three-tournament stint with Gilas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena is taking his talents back to Japan with a fresh one-year deal with the Shiga Lakes, the team announced on Monday, August 8.

“Konichiwa Shiga Lakes boosters! I’m excited to be back and play for you guys once again,” the 28-year-old said in the team release.

“This will be a great season for us and I know the boosters will have fun supporting the team this year. I hope to see you guys soon! Go Lakes!”

Ravena had himself a productive 2021-2022 debut season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 56 games with 26 starts.

However, the formerly named Lakestars lagged behind the standings after a decent start, and finished with a 14-43 record – good for 20th in the 22-team league.

Ravena then went back home to the Philippines to represent the Gilas Pilipinas national team in the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam, the third window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers, and the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup. – Rappler.com