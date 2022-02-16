Japan B. League postpones Ravena, Shiga makeup game one day after announcement

The Japan B. League postpones its makeup game between the Shiga Lakestars and Gunma Crane Thunders due to new COVID close contact cases

MANILA, Philippines – The Japan B. League postponed its surprise makeup game between the Shiga Lakestars and Gunma Crane Thunders again due to COVID-19 problems on Wednesday, February 16, just one day after the game’s announcement.

The new development comes after eight Gunma players were deemed close contacts of positive players from the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, whom they battled last February 13. As such, Gunma will not have enough players to continue its impromptu hosting of Shiga.

This just continues the Lakestars’ unlucky streak with COVID dating back to when they last played on January 3. Since losing back-to-back games against the Akita Northern Happinets, Shiga has been plagued with positive cases and close contacts, either from their side, or from their opponents.

Lakestars import Kiefer Ravena was already slated to return against fellow Filipino Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at the start of February, but Nagoya went down at the last moment with COVID cases, and Shiga was again left without an opponent.

On top of it all, the B. League Division 1 also has a mandated break starting last February 13 to make way for the second window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers, and will run until March 4.

The league has already booked a makeup game schedule for Shiga against the San-En NeoPhoenix on February 26 and 27 even before booking the now-postponed February 16 tilt.

Filipino fans, however, will not see another Ravena versus Ravena weekend slate at the end of the month as Kiefer’s brother Thirdy already went home to the Philippines to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA window. – Rappler.com