Japan B. League report card: Pinoys end on a whimper before long break

DEAD LAST. Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPheonix fall to last place in the B. League standings.

Wins prove hard to come by for the Filipino imports in the Japan B. League in the final week before a near month-long break

MANILA, Philippines – The Japan B. League held its last three playdates this past week before going on a month-long break to give way to the February window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

The B. League will resume its games in the first weekend of March.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars had their eighth straight game postponed (excluding the two games canceled during the first week of January) due to COVID-related protocols. They were supposed to play Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, who also experienced their fourth game postponement for the same reasons.

Kobe, Niigata escape cellar

Coming off his best three-game stretch in the B. League, Kobe Paras could not sustain his fine play as he failed to replicate his performance from the previous week.

Still, there were a lot of positives that Paras and the Niigata Albirex could take with them to the break.

By winning one out of their three games last week, the Albirex finally have extricated themselves from last place in the team standings. Niigata also picked up its first victory over a top 15 team when it defeated on Sunday the Gunma Crane Thunders, who are tied for 14th in the standings with a 13-18 record.

After working his way back in the rotation the previous week, Paras played even more minutes this week as he was on the floor an average of 18.19 minutes in the three games he played. This was better than the previous week when he was fielded an average of 16.8 minutes in three games.

Paras went scoreless in their 96-79 triumph over Gunma. Paras was plagued by poor field goal percentages on the floor. He sank only 25% of his attempts in their games on Wednesday and Saturday as he scored a total of 11 points. This was a far cry from his torrid shooting the previous week when he converted 65% from the field.

Thirdy, San-En sink to last place

What was expected to be a tough stretch for the San-En NeoPhoenix turned out to be a really rough week as they suffered three blowout losses.

They lost by 33 points last Wednesday to the Crane Thunders, 68-101. Things turned from bad to worse as they faced in back-to-back games over the weekend against top-ranked Ryukyu Golden Kings. The NeoPhoenix were blasted by 33 points by the Golden Kings on Saturday, 77-110, and by 28 points on Sunday, 72-100.

Thirdy Ravena wrestled with foul trouble in all three games but still managed to produce decent numbers. Against Gunma, Ravena dropped 12 points on 41% shooting and had 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Against Ryukyu, Ravena was even better from the field as he shot 60% even as he averaged just 7.5 points in their two games in 22 minutes of play.

With those three losses, San-En has found itself at the bottom of the team standings with a 4-27 record.

Dwight, Javi in limited action

Dwight Ramos is back in the Philippines for Gilas Pilipinas duty, but before flying home, he suited up one more time last Wednesday for the Toyama Grouses.

Unfortunately for Ramos, it was not the most ideal of send-offs as the Grouses were defeated by the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 75-91.

Ramos finally ended a five-game slump of not scoring in double figures as he put up 10 points on 40% shooting. He also had 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Toyama did manage to pick up one win on Saturday over the Ibaraki Robots, 96-88. The Grouses climbed a notch in the standings and are now at solo 13th with a 14-21 record.

Javi Gomez de Liaño rejoined the Robots after being sidelined for a month with an injury. The last game he played in prior to this weekend was last January 3.

He saw action in both weekend matchups against the Grouses but was given marginal playing time of just over a minute in each game. The Robots got back on Sunday at Toyama and prevailed 85-79. This was Ibaraki’s seventh win in 33 games to tie Kyoto Hannaryz for 19th place in the overall standings. – Rappler.com