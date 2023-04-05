Wright’s 22 lifts Kyoto by 2 past Kiefer, Shiga; Sotto quiet in Hiroshima win

Matthew Wright shows the way for the Kyoto Hannaryz as they snap their 8-game losing streak with a down-to-the-wire win against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz finally put an end to their eight-game losing streak with a thrilling 78-76 escape against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B. League on Wednesday, April 5.

With Kyoto already ahead by a comfortable margin, 78-70, off two free throws by Wright with only 30 seconds remaining, Ravena suddenly caught fire and unloaded 6 unanswered points to pull Shiga with just a single possession, 78-76, with just 9 seconds left on the game clock.

Shiga then had the chance to drag Kyoto into overtime after a costly turnover by Yoshiaki Kubota in the following play, but Ravena missed his potential game-tying layup as time expired.

Wright showed the way for Kyoto – which climbed up to a 17-31 record – with a game-high 22 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals.

The former Phoenix Fuel Masters star Wright put on a show early in the opening frame as he exploded for 14 of Kyoto’s first 16 points before getting subbed out at the 2:13 mark of the quarter.

Ravena, on the other side, pushed his streak of double-digit scoring to 6 games after putting up 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting, along with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.

Shiga absorbed its second straight loss and dropped to a 10-38 card.

Meanwhile, Kai Sotto and the streaking Hiroshima Dragonflies continued their winning ways with a 73-65 victory over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya.

After averaging 11.6 points in Hiroshima’s last three outings, Sotto was held to a new season-low of 2 points on 1-of-4 clip from the field, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 14 minutes of action.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. was the only player to score in double figures for Hiroshima with 19 points, together with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

With its fifth straight win, Hiroshima remained tied up with the Alvark Tokyo at the fourth spot with a 36-12 slate.

Other results

Levanga Hokkaido def. Sendai 89ers, 82-74. (Dwight Ramos – 8 points, 3-of-11 field goals, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 1 turnover, 31:24 minutes.)

Nagoya Diamond Dolphins def. San-En NeoPhoenix, 92-63. (Thirdy Ravena – 5 points, 2-of-6 field goals, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 8 turnovers, 20:25 minutes.)

Kawasaki Brave Thunders def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 76-71. (Matt Aquino – 6 points, 2-of-6 field goals, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 11:55 minutes.)

Osaka Evessa def. Ryukyu Golden Kings, 89-88. (Carl Tamayo – 3 points, 1-of-3 field goals, 2 rebounds, 6:37 minutes.) – Rappler.com