Sports
Sports
Japan B. League

Wright’s 22 lifts Kyoto by 2 past Kiefer, Shiga; Sotto quiet in Hiroshima win

Martin Mendoza
Wright’s 22 lifts Kyoto by 2 past Kiefer, Shiga; Sotto quiet in Hiroshima win

STELLAR. Filipino imports Matthew Wright (left) and Kai Sotto deliver impressive individual performances.

JAPAN B. LEAGUE

Matthew Wright shows the way for the Kyoto Hannaryz as they snap their 8-game losing streak with a down-to-the-wire win against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz finally put an end to their eight-game losing streak with a thrilling 78-76 escape against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B. League on Wednesday, April 5.

With Kyoto already ahead by a comfortable margin, 78-70, off two free throws by Wright with only 30 seconds remaining, Ravena suddenly caught fire and unloaded 6 unanswered points to pull Shiga with just a single possession, 78-76, with just 9 seconds left on the game clock.

Shiga then had the chance to drag Kyoto into overtime after a costly turnover by Yoshiaki Kubota in the following play, but Ravena missed his potential game-tying layup as time expired. 

Wright showed the way for Kyoto – which climbed up to a 17-31 record – with a game-high 22 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. 

The former Phoenix Fuel Masters star Wright put on a show early in the opening frame as he exploded for 14 of Kyoto’s first 16 points before getting subbed out at the 2:13 mark of the quarter.

Ravena, on the other side, pushed his streak of double-digit scoring to 6 games after putting up 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting, along with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.

Shiga absorbed its second straight loss and dropped to a 10-38 card. 

Meanwhile, Kai Sotto and the streaking Hiroshima Dragonflies continued their winning ways with a 73-65 victory over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya. 

After averaging 11.6 points in Hiroshima’s last three outings, Sotto was held to a new season-low of 2 points on 1-of-4 clip from the field, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 14 minutes of action.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. was the only player to score in double figures for Hiroshima with 19 points, together with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

With its fifth straight win, Hiroshima remained tied up with the Alvark Tokyo at the fourth spot with a 36-12 slate. 

Other results

Levanga Hokkaido def. Sendai 89ers, 82-74. (Dwight Ramos – 8 points, 3-of-11 field goals, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 1 turnover, 31:24 minutes.)

Nagoya Diamond Dolphins def. San-En NeoPhoenix, 92-63. (Thirdy Ravena – 5 points, 2-of-6 field goals, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 8 turnovers, 20:25 minutes.)

Kawasaki Brave Thunders def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 76-71. (Matt Aquino – 6 points, 2-of-6 field goals, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 11:55 minutes.)

Osaka Evessa def. Ryukyu Golden Kings, 89-88. (Carl Tamayo – 3 points, 1-of-3 field goals, 2 rebounds, 6:37 minutes.) – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.