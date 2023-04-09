Wright stars anew, but Kyoto falls to Tamayo, Ryukyu; Sotto, Hiroshima push win streak to 6

Matthew Wright sees his 21-point outing go down the drain as Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings deny the Kyoto Hannaryz's late comeback in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright delivered another huge scoring performance for the Kyoto Hannaryz, but his efforts proved in vain as they suffered an 83-77 loss to Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League at the Okinawa Arena on Saturday, April 8.

Fresh from dropping a game-high 22-points in Kyoto’s 78-76 escape against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes last Wednesday, April 5, Wright led all scorers anew with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting, together with 2 rebounds and 6 assists.

After trailing by 6 points, 72-78, with only a minute left to play, Wright knocked down one of his three long bombs to pull Kyoto within just a single possession, 75-78.

Former NBA big man Cheick Diallo then converted on a dunk with 31 seconds remaining to cut Ryukyu’s lead further to just a point, 77-78, before three-time PBA Best Import Allen Durham answered with a crucial basket, plus a foul, in the following play.

Durham missed the bonus, but Ryukyu managed to get the offensive rebound as Hayato Maki sealed the deal with two charities.

Jack Cooley led Ryukyu with a near double-double of 20 points and 9 rebounds, while Josh Duncan and Durham added 18 and 15 markers, respectively.

Carl Tamayo, meanwhile, contributed just 3 points on 1-of-4 clip from the field and 1 steal for the Golden Kings in 3 minutes and 42 seconds of action.

With the win, Ryukyu hiked its record to 38-11, while Kyoto fell to 17-32.

Over at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, Kai Sotto and the red-hot Hiroshima Dragonflies stretched their winning run to six games with an 80-71 triumph over the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Coming off a lackluster outing last Wednesday where he scored a season-low 2 points, Sotto bounced back and finished with 8 points on 50% shooting, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block for Hiroshima, which climbed to a 37-12 slate.

Like Sotto, Dwight Ramos also came up with an efficient showing in the Levanga Hokkaido’s 97-88 victory over the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Ramos connected on 5 of his 7 attempts and was one of three Hokkaido players to wind up in double figures with 14 points, to go along with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Hokkaido picked up its second straight win and improved to a 15-34 card.

Other results

Division 1

Shiga Lakes def. Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 76-65 (Kiefer Ravena – 8 points, 3-of-9 field goals, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 25:47 minutes)

Shinshu Brave Warriors def. San-En NeoPhoenix, 68-63 (Matt Aquino – 3 points, 1-of-3 field goals, 2 blocks, 8:08 minutes; Thirdy Ravena – 8 points, 3-of-9 field goals, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 25:03 minutes)

Division 2

Nagasaki Velca def. Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 88-70 (Jordan Heading – 7 points, 3-of-6 field goals, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 25:06 minutes; Greg Slaughter – 2 points, 1-of-3 field goals, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 14:34 minutes)

Yamagata Wyverns def. Kagawa Five Arrows, 95-88 (Roosevelt Adams – 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, 19:06 minutes) – Rappler.com