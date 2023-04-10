Shimane snaps Kai Sotto, Hiroshima’s 6-game win streak in B. League

Kai Sotto sustains his efficient play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies, but they fail to extend their winning run in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies failed to keep their winning streak going as they absorbed a 100-88 overtime loss to the Shimane Susanoo Magic in the Japan B. League at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall on Sunday, April 9.

With Hiroshima on top by 3 points, 80-77, with just 2.9 seconds to go in regulation, Shimane’s Perrin Bufford sank a contested buzzer-beating trey over Dwayne Evans II to drag the Dragonflies into extra five minutes.

The cold-blooded triple by Bufford sucked the life out of the Dragonflies as Hiroshima never held the lead in overtime and allowed the Susanoo Magic to pull away and create a double-digit edge, 94-84, with only 1:48 remaining.

Bufford showed the way for Shimane with an all-around performance of 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Seiya Ando chipped in 21 points built on four long bombs.

Sotto, meanwhile, was one of only two Hiroshima players to score in twin digits with 13 points on an efficient 5-of-7 clip from the field.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino big man also tallied 5 rebounds and 2 blocks for the playoff-bound Dragonflies, who saw their six-game winning run halted and dropped to a 37-13 record.

Evans paced Hiroshima in the sorry loss with 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

In a battle of two Filipino imports, Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings completed the weekend sweep of Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz with a 93-80 victory at the Okinawa Arena.

Tamayo, however, hardly made an impact anew as he finished with just 2 points on 1-of-5 shooting, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 10 minutes and 27 seconds of play.

On the other side, Wright, who led all scorers with 21 points on Saturday, April 8, displayed his passing skills in the losing effort and posted a double-double of 17 points and a game-high 12 assists.

Already assured of a spot in the playoffs, Ryukyu moved up to a 39-11 slate, while Kyoto slid to 17-33.

Over at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes also reasserted their mastery over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya with an 86-61 thrashing.

Ravena racked up 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block for Shiga, which improved its record to 12-38.

Other results

Division 1

Levanga Hokkaido def. Gunma Crane Thunders, 92-89 (Dwight Ramos – 2 points, 1-of-7 field goals, 1 rebound, 5 assists, 1 block, 25:05 minutes)

Division 2

Nagasaki Velca def. Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 101-91 (Jordan Heading – 17 points, 6-of-17 field goals, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 32:04 minutes; Greg Slaughter – DNP)

Yamagata Wyverns def. Kagawa Five Arrows, 89-68 (Roosevelt Adams – 7 points, 2-of-5 field goals, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 18:34 minutes) – Rappler.com