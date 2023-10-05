Carl Tamayo on fire as defending champion Ryukyu routs Saga

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN THE ZONE. Carl Tamayo in action with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League.

Carl Tamayo sets a new career-high in the Japan B. League as the defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings open the 2023-2024 season with a 17-point blowout of the Saga Ballooners

MANILA, Philippines – Carl Tamayo was on target from long distance as the defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings opened the 2023-2024 Japan B. League season with an 80-63 win over the Saga Ballooners on Thursday, October 5.

Tamayo shot a perfect 4-of-4 clip from three-point area to finish with a new B. League career-high of 15 points, along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in over 30 minutes of action as a starter.

The former UP Fighting Maroons star Tamayo, who averaged just 2.5 points in 16 games played last season, surpassed his previous career-best of 11 points which he set in Ryukyu’s regular-season finale during his rookie year.

He was one of five Ryukyu players to breach double-digit scoring in the 17-point blowout, with Vic Law leading the charge with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Ryuichi Kishimoto added 14 points, while Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki and three-time PBA Best Import Allen Durham contributed 13 and 12 markers, respectively, for the Golden Kings.

Tamayo wasted little time in making his presence felt as he scored 8 of his 15 points in the first two quarters to help Ryukyu seize a 44-33 halftime advantage.

The Ballooners, the newly promoted squad from Division 2, showed signs of life early in the fourth quarter as they cut the Golden Kings’ lead back to single digits, 61-53, before Tamayo restored order with a booming three-pointer.

Ryukyu shoots for a 2-0 start to the season when it collides with Saga anew on Saturday, October 7. –Rappler.com