Parks-less Nagoya escapes Sotto, Hiroshima; Wright’s 25 not enough for Kyoto

Kai Sotto and Matthew Wright’s efficient performances go to waste as the Hiroshima Dragonflies and the Kyoto Hannaryz both suffer narrow losses in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies came up short of starting a new winning streak in the Japan B. League as they bowed to the Ray Parks-less Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in a close one, 91-88, at the Dolphins Arena on Saturday, April 15.

With the score knotted at 88-all following a crucial basket by Hiroshima’s Kerry Blackshear Jr., Nagoya’s Yutaro Suda delivered the game-winning triple with 11 seconds to play as Dragonflies guard Naoto Tsuji failed to connect on his own three-pointer at the buzzer, which could’ve potentially sent the game into overtime.

Suda cashed in five long bombs for Nagoya to wind up with a team-best 18 points, while Scott Eatherton and Coty Clarke added 17 and 14 markers, respectively.

Still without their Filipino import Parks, who missed his 12th straight game, Alan Williams also stepped up with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Five players scored in double figures for Hiroshima in the sorry loss with Dwayne Evans II leading the charge with 23 points.

Sotto, meanwhile, had 14 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting and 7 rebounds in 23 minutes of play as a starter.

After a slow first half where he scored just a single point, Sotto came alive in the third period and dropped 9 of his 14 points to help Hiroshima keep in step with Nagoya.

With the hard-earned win, Nagoya moved up to 37-15, while Hiroshima slipped to 38-14.

Over at the Kyoto City Gymnasium, Matthew Wright continued his impressive play for the Kyoto Hanaryz, but they also failed to start a new winning run as they fell to the Akita Northern Happinets, 78-73.

Coming off a double-double performance in Kyoto’s previous win, Wright extended his streak of double-digit scoring to six games with a game-high 25 points on 50% shooting, to go with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal.

The former Phoenix Fuel Masters star Wright, who is averaging 19.3 points in Kyoto’s past six outings, was 1 point short of tying his season-high 26 markers, which he set exactly a month ago in a loss to Hiroshima.

Kyoto dropped its record to 18-34.

Other results

Division 1

Ryukyu Golden Kings def. Shiga Lakes, 85-82 (Carl Tamayo – 1 rebound, 2:33 minutes; Kiefer Ravena – 12 points, 5-of-10 field goals, 6 assists, 3 steals, 30:54 minutes)

Chiba Jets def. Levanga Hokkaido, 96-71 (Dwight Ramos – 9 points, 3-of-15 field goals, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 1 block, 27:20 minutes)

Yokohama B-Corsairs def. San-En NeoPhoenix, 90-83 (Thirdy Ravena – 5 points, 2-of-7 field goals, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 24:23 minutes)

Division 2

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka def. Ehime Orange Vikings, 71-64 (Greg Slaughter – DNP)

– Rappler.com