Thirdy Ravena fires 22, but Hiroshima hands San-En 4th straight loss

Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer score in double-digits, but the losses continue to pile up for their respective teams in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena exploded for a team-best 22 points, but it was not enough to lift the San-En NeoPhoenix into a victory as they absorbed their fourth straight loss at the hands of the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 84-74, in the Japan B. League on Saturday, January 7.

Fresh off a 93-81 loss to the same opponents on Friday, where he was held to just 8 points on 1-of-7 shooting, the third-year NeoPhoenix guard Ravena came to play and shot 7-of-14 from the field this time, along with a rebound, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Thirdy went toe-to-toe with Hiroshima’s American import Dwayne Evans, who dropped a game-high 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. backstopped Evans in the victory with 20 markers, 6 boards, and 5 dimes, while former NBA journeyman Kyle O’Quinn helped Thirdy carry the scoring load in the losing effort with 16 points, together with 15 rebounds.

Like his younger brother Thirdy, Kiefer Ravena’s double-digit scoring performance for the Shiga Lakes went to waste as their losing streak extended to 10 games following an 84-77 defeat to the Akita Northern Happinets.

Kiefer finished with 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 24 minutes of play.

Akita banked on a solid team effort, with Steve Zack showing the way with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins absorbed a heartbreaking loss against the Utsunomiya Brex, 80-79.

With the score knotted at 79-apiece, Utsunomiya’s Makoto Hiejima delivered the game-winning free throw with just a second left on the clock as Nagoya failed to put up a basket in the final possession.

Parks was one of five players to score in double figures for Nagoya with 14, on top of 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

Other results

Division 1

Sunrockers Shibuya def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 94-88. (Matthew Wright – 9 pts, 3/9 FG, 2 rebs, 3 asts, 1 stl, 31 mins.)

Niigata Albirex BB def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 80-74. (Matt Aquino – 3 pts, 1/5 FG, 1 reb, 4 mins.)

Division 2

Altiri Chiba def. Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 96-65. (Kobe Paras – 3 pts, 1/7 FG, 2 asts, 1 stl, 16 mins.)

Koshigaya Alphas def. Nagasaki Velca, 84-76. (Jordan Heading – 4 pts, 1/8 FG, 2 asts, 5 rebs, 2 stls, 20 mins.)

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka def. Kagawa Five Arrows, 87-73. (Roosevelt Adams – 3 pts, 1/2 FG, 3 rebs, 1 stl, 9 mins.)

