Ramos explodes for 22 as Toyama outlasts Akita for 2nd straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos delivered when it mattered most as the Toyama Grouses took down the visiting Akita Northern Happinets, 99-91, in the Japan B. League on Saturday, January 8 at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Ramos, who was limited to just 6 points in the first three quarters, came alive in the fourth period and exploded for 16 huge markers to finish the game with 22 points on a very efficient 8-of-11 shooting, to go along with 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 steals for Toyama, which captured its second straight win and improved to 10-17 in the standings.

After trailing by 13 points, 34-47, at the half, the Grouses flipped the switch in the third period and outscored the Happinets, 36-22, for a slim 70-69 lead heading into the final frame.

Still leading by single digits, 77-71, with 7 minutes left to play, Ramos then went on a personal 9-2 run to extend Toyama’s lead to its biggest at 13, 86-73, which proved too big for Akita to overcome in the endgame.

Brice Johnson also finished with 22 points for the Grouses in the victory, while Julian Mavunga and Naoki Uto added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Jordan Glynn and Noboru Hasegawa dropped 19 points apiece for the Happinets in the loss, while Takatoshi Furukawa contributed 15 markers.

Ramos, the lone Filipino import to see action in Division 1 this weekend, will look to sustain his exceptional play when the Grouses clash with the Happinets anew on Sunday, January 9, at 12:05 pm, Manila time.

Over in Division 2, Kemark Cariño and the Aomori Wat’s absorbed a 106-67 beatdown against the Kumamoto Volters at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

Cariño once again saw limited playing time in the losing cause, finishing with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in 6 minutes for Aomori, which suffered its 11th straight loss and remained at the bottom of the standings with a 2-27 record.

Also in the league’s second division, the Juan Gomez de Liaño-less Earthfriends Tokyo Z fell to the Sendai 89ers, 92-70, at the Motoyama Works Aoba Arena.

Gomez de Liaño has now missed 11 consecutive games for Tokyo due to undisclosed reasons as his team continued to move down the standings with a 5-24 record. – Rappler.com