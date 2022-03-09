Japan signs grant providing equipment to new gymnastics facility in Laguna

BIG BOOST. Gymnastic officials (from left) Morinari Watanabe, Cynthia Carrion, Celia Kiram, and Koshikawa Kazuhiko pose for posterity at the grant signing.

MANILA, Philippines – Japan will turn over gymnastics equipment to the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) as part of its grant project supporting the opening of a new training facility for junior gymnasts.

Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko on Tuesday, March 8, signed the Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Project amounting to nearly $134,000 (around P7 million) that will provide GAP a set of gymnastics apparatuses such as parallel bars, vaulting boards, rings, beams, round horse, and mats.

The equipment, some of which were used in the Tokyo Olympics, will be utilized at the new gymnastics training facility GAP will be opening in Calamba City, Laguna.

Gymnastics has taken a spotlight in the country following the rise to stardom of Carlos Yulo, who has been training in Japan for years.

Yulo is a two-time world champion and is seen as one of the Philippines’ best chances in striking gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

GAP president Cynthia Carrion-Norton received the grant in the signing ceremony also attended by International Gymnastics Federation president Morinari Watanabe and Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Celia Kiram, among others. – Rappler.com