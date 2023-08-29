Japan win in FIBA World Cup whips up fans, pride

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOST. The FIBA World Cup 2023 Games in Japan are being held at Okinawa Arena, Okinawa City.

Check out a few facts on Japan's hosting of the FIBA World Cup 2023 in former US-ruled Okinawa, where basketball culture is strongest in the Land of the Rising Sun

MANILA, Philippines – Japan got an inside track for an Olympic berth following a 98-88 upset of Finland on Sunday, August 27. It was the first win of an Asian team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Down by 18 points at one point, the Akatsuki Five came from behind to beat Finland to the delight of the home crowd, a feeling Filipinos might not get a chance to relish in its hosting of the FIBA World Cup.

“That was crazy. The fans were amazing. That was a big win for us. I’m really happy for the guys. We’re trying to create a new standard here for Japan and this was definitely a big step in the right direction,” said Tom Hovasse, Japan’s head coach.

Hovasse led the Japanese women’s team to a silver medal in the 2019 Tokyo Olympics against USA, after which he was tasked to handle the men’s team.

“Japan in tears after first ever win against European team in FIBA World Cup,” wrote CNN’s Andrew McNicol.

“Packed Okinawa crowd fuels Japan for emotional comeback win,” said FIBA’s main story about the victory.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the opening game on August 25 between 36th-ranked Japan and 11th-ranked Germany and cheered for the national team. Japan lost its opening game, 81-63.

The governor of Okinawa is said to be in a dispute with Tokyo over the “disproportionate ratio of US bases” in the Okinawa prefecture, the Japanese broadsheet Asahi Shimbun said. Kishida did not meet Governor Denny Tamaki during his visit.

The World Cup games are being held in Okinawa City, Okinawa, the Japanese prefecture that has the strongest basketball culture due to the influence of the US military bases.

After World War 2, Okinawa was under US administration until it was returned to Japan in 1972.

Although basketball is not as popular as Japan’s national sport, sumo, as well as baseball, football, tennis, and golf, it still has a good following, with Filipino players even getting invited to play in Japan’s B. league.

In Okinawa, the World Cup games are being held at Okinawa Arena, a new stadium completed in February 2021 with a capacity of 8,500. It is the home of the Ryukyu Golden Kings, one of the popular basketball teams in Japan.

Ryuku Golden Kings won their first Japan B. League title in May this year with former UP Maroon Carl Tamayo in the team’s lineup.

The 27,711 square meter, steel-framed Okinawa Arena is also the largest event hall in Okinawa, and is also used as a venue for concerts and other indoor sports.

Around 70,000 people were expected to visit Okinawa for the FIBA World Cup 2023. One-day passes for two games played in the same day cost from 14,000 yen (P5,417) to 80,000 yen (P30,000).

“This is excellent timing for Okinawa. We want Okinawa to become synonymous with basketball,” Nobutoshi Higoshi, chairman of the Okinawa prefectural basketball association was quoted as saying last month.

Okinawa has the highest concentration of basketball players in Japan, according to the Japan Basketball Associaiton.

The Land of the Rising Sun and advanced robotics is hosting the FIBA World Cup for the second time. It first hosted the games in 2006, in Hamamatsu, Hiroshima, Sapporo, Sendai and Saitama. Spain won the 2006 edition after beating Greece, 70-47. Japan placed 18th in that tournament, where it defeated Panama for its lone victory.

The Japanese national team’s moniker is Akatsuki Five. Akatsuki means dawn. “Akatsuki Five denotes how the team completely embraces their identity as a nation. It is a manifestation of their pride and a reminder of who they really are,” explains the FIBA website.

Works, a UK-based brand agency specializing in sports, created a robot as mascot for the FIBA World Cup 2023. A naming contest with more than 100,000 fans participating resulted in the mascot being called, JIP, after the first letter of the three host countries, Japan, Indonesia, and Philippines.

The colors of the mascot represent each of the host country’s national flags: red, white, blue and yellow for the Philippines; red and white for both Japan and Indonesia.

Play Video

The mascot is imaginatively powered by recycling.

Works said “JIP’s creation was influenced and led by the culture and values of the three host countries.” In the mascot’s video, the value of “puso” (heart), as depicted by Gilas Pilipinas through the years, is highlighted. For Japan, it’s Do Your Best, and for Indonesia, it’s Bangga or Pride.

“The three creators also designed the mascot to encourage fans to consider the environment and educate young generations about recycling through its built-in back hoop while its power shoes are run on energy converted from recycled waste,” FIBA said.

For the first time in World Cup history, a dedicated microsite for the mascot was created by Works with apps and interactive content, including a simple but creative “Hoop with JIP” shooting game.

Japan faces world No. 3 Australia on Tuesday night, August 29, in a must-win game to advance to the next stage.

Aside from Germany and Finland in Group E, other countries playing in Okinawa are Slovenia, Venezuela, Georgia, and Cape Verde, all in Group F.

The World Cup is being hosted in a multi-country set-up for the first time. Host Indonesia, however, did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Most of the games are being held in the Philippines. – Rappler.com