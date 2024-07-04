Jeremy Miado expects tough-earned but certain ONE win against Hiroba Minowa

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Between two hungry strawweights fighting for divisional relevancy, Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado aims to come out on top against Hiroba Minowa and end a nightmarish skid

MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado promises to dominate his next opponent and end his three-fight losing skid, the worst stretch of his MMA career.

To do so, he has to hurdle fourth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23 on Saturday, July 6, inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“The Jaguar” predicts that this fight will unfold with two hungry strawweights fighting for divisional relevancy. Like Miado, Minowa is also riding a rough road. And that’s why Miado knows he can’t give Minowa an inch in this match.

“From what I’ve seen from Minowa, he’s someone who doesn’t give up. He really has that fighter’s heart. He’s young and hungry. We’re both coming off bad streaks, and we both know that this is our way back to relevancy,” Miado said.

“I expect him to come out ready. It’s all about formulating the proper game plan.”

A proper game plan might be what Miado shows, especially since this is the best preparation he’s had in a while.

With two months to prepare for Minowa, the 31-year-old feels invigorated and motivated to end his nightmarish skid.

“I’m really excited because I feel like I have a very good preparation for this – I am training longer for this fight compared to my last opponent,” he said.

“This is such a big opportunity for me mainly because I’m facing the No. 4-ranked strawweight, I know with a win I’ll get back on track.”

While he acknowledges his opponent’s hunger to win, Miado believes that this match is still his to lose and anticipates a short night for his Japanese foe.

“This fight won’t reach the decision, and I plan to end [it] by the end of the first round. You know how I fight, I always fight to finish,” Miado said.

“I see it ending near the end of the first round or early in the second. I’ll be more aggressive, I won’t be sitting back and waiting.” – Rappler.com

