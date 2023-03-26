Jhanlo Sangiao relishes chance to compete at iconic Lumpinee Stadium

Filipino fighter Jhanlo Sangiao locks horns with Argentina’s Matias Farinelli, whose career wins all came via submission, in one of the hallowed grounds of muay thai

MANILA, Philippines – Jhanlo “The Machine” Sangiao knows his next assignment under the ONE Championship banner will be held in no ordinary venue.

The eldest son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao is slated to lock horns with Argentina’s Matias “El Rasta” Farinelli in a three-round bantamweight MMA duel at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty, which takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 22.

He feels ecstatic knowing that he will be strutting his wares at the world-renowned sporting site, regarded as the hallowed grounds of muay thai for producing household names and legends such as ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama.

“It’s an honor to fight inside a prestigious and history-filled stadium such as Lumpinee. I mean Lumpinee is Lumpinee, and I know the crowd will be huge,” Sangiao said.

Earlier this year, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium became the official home of ONE Friday Fights, the promotion’s live weekly show that aims to feature the very best of muay thai and other forms of combat sports.

ONE Championship’s newest project is a direct product of its partnership with the Royal Thai Army, which focuses on catapulting muay thai to new heights by holding at least 52 live events on the historic showground this year.

So far, the ONE Friday Fights series has lived up to the arena’s time-honored reputation for delivering unforgettable matches, from Nong-O’s demolition of Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov to the most recent exploit of Regian “The Immortal” Eersel versus Sinsamut Klinmee.

The stadium has been chosen to host the organization’s flagship offering for the month of April, which Sangiao will be part of alongside Filipina heroine Denice “The Menace” Zamboanga.

Sangiao, who’s coming off a first-round submission victory over ONE Warrior Series Philippines alum Anacleto “LA” Lauron last December, looks to top that scintillating performance in Bangkok.

“I always give my all in my fights. Every time I gear [up] for a battle, I always have my eyes set on my goal — to win,” he said.

Still, “The Machine” will still face a gargantuan step-up in competition this April. Farinelli owns a pristine 5-0 record, and all of his career wins have come via submission.

However, Sangiao is utterly certain that he has Farinelli all figured out.

“I’m much younger and I believe I’m stronger. I think I also have a complete arsenal of weapons. Farinelli has great wrestling and ground game, but I have answers to that,” he said. – Rappler.com

ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty will be available at watch.onefc.com, as well as at One Sports and One Sports+ on Philippine television.

