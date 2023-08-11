Jhanlo Sangiao wants to ‘work on mental toughness’ after first loss

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘I am still far from being a fully composed fighter but I will do my best to be there,’ says Jhanlo Sangiao as the Team Lakay rising star vows to get better after his first defeat

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay’s Jhanlo Mark Sangiao offered no excuses after experiencing his first professional loss in seven fights of his MMA career.

Sangiao dropped a second-round submission loss to the ultra-durable Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last weekend.

Though he had plenty of things to say entering the contest, the 21-year-old took all the blame for the setback, saying that this defeat has given him valuable experience moving forward.

At the end of the day, it’s all about mental fortitude for him.

“The biggest lesson that I learned is I have a lot more to build on as a professional MMA athlete. I am still far from being a fully composed fighter but I will do my best to be there,” he said.

“I need to work more on my mental toughness and my mindset in a fight in the future.”

It was another raucous start for the Team Lakay stud as he quickly pushed the pace in the first round while Baatarkhuu went on the defensive.

He even floored the 34-year-old with a booming straight right midway through the first round, but the Mongolian veteran brushed it off immediately as he showcased his amazing durability.

In the second round, it was all Baatarkhuu as he eventually got Sangiao down with a punishing elbow before submitting him with a kimura.

“I did not expect his toughness. I thought that I had him after he got knocked down in the first round,” he said.

“I already knew in the first round that he would keep attempting that kimura, but I lost my composure.”

After the match, Sangiao took solace in the fact that he put on a show for the fans to kick off ONE Fight Night 13, and that there are a lot of things that he can take from this match for his career moving forward.

Plus, he also got himself a new fan in Baatarkhuu, and not even the language barrier between the two could stop the Mongolian from giving props to the young Filipino fighter.

“He told me that I am still young, I have a lot more to conquer, and that I will be on the top very soon,” he said.

“It was a very nice gesture from him, and he really tried hard to explain to me what he wanted to tell me.”

