Sports
Sports
Wrestling

John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition in 2025 – WWE

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition in 2025 – WWE

SCREEN GRAB FROM WWE

'John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last,' WWE says

US wrestling superstar and actor John Cena announced retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday, July 6.

“John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last,” WWE said. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

WWE