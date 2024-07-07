SUMMARY
'John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last,' WWE says
US wrestling superstar and actor John Cena announced retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday, July 6.
