Chicano aims for duathlon SEA Games gold medal

After reigning in triathlon, John Leerams Chicano targets a SEA Games gold in another event this time

MANILA, Philippines – After winning a triathlon gold in the last Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, John Leerams Chicano will target the top prize in duathlon this time when the regional showpiece unfolds in Vietnam this May.

Although the 30-year-old Subic native started his career as a duathlon racer, it will be his first time to compete in the event in the biennial meet.

“I think I have a big chance (in winning the gold medal)… I’ve been competing in duathlon even before,” said Chicano in the recent Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) online forum.

In the 2019 SEA Games, Chicano defended the gold medal for the Philippines in the men’s division of triathlon – a title previously held by Nikko Huelgas, who bagged the gold in 2017 in Malaysia and 2015 in Singapore.

Before his golden run, Chicano claimed the silver to make it a 1-2 finish for the Philippines on the medal podium in 2017.

Two years later, not only did Chicano win the men’s individual gold, but he also helped the country in winning the title in the mixed relay with Fernando Jose Casares, Kim Mangrobang, and Claire Adorna.

Mangrobang, the back-to-back gold medalist in the SEA Games, will return as she targets a third straight gold medal in the women’s individual. Alex Ganzon Dumaran will join Mangrobang as part of the women’s triathlon national team.

In the men’s category, Kim Remolino, the 2019 silver medalist behind Chicano, is at the forefront of the campaign along with Casares.

National duathlon and triathlon coach Melvin Fausto said Indonesia is the biggest rival of the Philippines in their bid to win all four gold medals at stake in the two events.

He is also considering Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam as threats.

“Indonesia is the next country to watch for in terms of triathlon,” said Fausto, who will also have Raymund Torio for Team Philippines in duathlon.

The duathlon and triathlon competitions will be held May 14 and 15, respectively. – Rappler.com