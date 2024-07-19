Strong Group cruises to 6th straight win, secures top 2 in Jones Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BOARD BATTLE. Strong Group-Pilipinas’ Chris McCullough (right) and Geo Chiu battle for the rebound against Japan in the Jones Cup.

Despite the absence of Rhenz Abando, Ange Kouame, and Tajuan Agee, Strong Group-Pilipinas makes light work of Japan U22 to improve to 6-0 in the 2024 William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Despite missing three of its key players, Strong Group-Pilipinas remained unbeaten in the 2024 William Jones Cup with a 92-79 romp of Japan’s under-22 team on Friday, July 19, at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.

Playing in their sixth game in seven days, the Filipinos were without Rhenz Abando and Ange Kouame due to minor injuries and American import Tajuan Agee due to illness.

Still, the Filipinos led the Japanese from start to finish as they clinched a top-two finish in the single round-robin tournament with a 6-0 slate.

Strong Group super import Chris McCullough dropped a game-high 26 points on an efficient 12-of-17 field goal clip, while Filipino-American guard DJ Fenner added 17 points.

With the Philippines leading by only 4 points at the end of the first quarter, 22-18, Fenner provided a huge spark off the bench in the second period as he unloaded 11 of his 17 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting to help Strong Group enjoy a 54-36 cushion at halftime.

Former Gilas Pilipinas guards Jordan Heading and Kiefer Ravena continued their steady play for Strong Group with 11 and 9 points, respectively, while big man Geo Chiu stepped up in the absence of Kouame and Agee with 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Hiyuu Ozawa topscored for the Japanese with 17 points built on five long bombs, while John Harper, Ryosuke Saeki, and Ryosei Saito all had 10 markers each.

Already assured of a silver medal, Strong Group takes on Chinese Taipei-White in its penultimate game on Saturday, July 19, before its highly anticipated clash with fellow undefeated Chinese Taipei-Blue the next day.

The team with the best record at the end of the tournament brings home the championship.

The Scores

Strong Group 92 – McCullough 26, Fenner 17, Heading 11, Ravena 9, Chiu 8, Abarrientos 5, Tiongson 4, Ynot 4, Liwag 4, Ildefonso 2, Manalili 2.

Japan 79 – Ozawa 17, Harper 10, Saeki 10, Sato 10, Kibayashi 9, Hasegawa 5, Kurokawa 3, Buto 3, Watanabe 2, Asai 2, Arai 2.

Quarters: 22-18, 54-36, 70-55, 92-79.

– Rappler.com