Late second-half rampage tows Strong Group past Malaysia in Jones Cup

STEPPING UP. Strong Group-Pilipinas guard RJ Abarrientos goes for a shot against Malaysia.

After trailing by one point late in the third quarter, Strong Group-Pilipinas finishes the game on a massive 43-7 run to keep its unblemished record intact in the 2024 William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – There’s still no stopping Chris McCullough and the rest of Strong Group-Pilipinas in the 2024 William Jones Cup.

Thanks to its massive second-half rampage, Strong Group remained undefeated in four games following an 89-54 annihilation of Malaysia on Wednesday, July 17, at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.

For the fourth game in a row, McCullough topscored for the Filipinos with 16 points, while Rhenz Abando turned in his finest performance yet of the tournament with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Big men Tajuan Agee and Ange Kouame contributed 12 and 11 points apiece, while Filipino-American guard DJ Fenner poured in 10 for the Philippines.

After seeing its double-digit lead in the first half turn into a one-point disadvantage in the third period, 46-47, Strong Group finished the quarter in style with a fiery 13-1 blast for a 59-48 edge heading into the final frame.

Three consecutive long bombs by RJ Abarrientos, Kouame, and Dave Ildefonso in the early goings of the fourth quarter then ignited a whopping 30-6 Strong Group rally as the Filipinos finished the match with their biggest lead at 35 points.

Abarrientos, the third overall pick in the 2024 PBA Draft, racked up 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 12 assists, while Ildefonso, the No. 5 selection in the same draft, finished with 8 markers.

On the other side, Malaysia was led by John Murry, who exploded for 25 points in the losing cause.

Former Ateneo foreign student-athlete Joseph Obasa – who suited up for the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 86 – backstopped Murry with 13 points.

Strong Group aims to continue its dominant run when it battles Future Sports USA at 1 pm on Thursday, July 18.

The Filipinos are currently tied with Chinese Taipei-Blue at the top spot with an identical 4-0 slate.

The team with the best record at the end of the single round-robin tournament brings home the elusive title.

The Scores

Philippines 89 – McCullough 16, Abando 14, Agee 12, Fenner 12, Kouame 11, Abarrientos 9, Ildefonso 8, Heading 4, Ravena 3, Ynot 2, Chiu 0.

Malaysia 54 – Murry 25, Obasa 13, Bosango 6, Hou 3, Wong 3, Ting 2, Kuek 2, Yiang 0, Lee 0, Zi Fueng 0, Lee 0, Ragu 0.

Quarters: 21-11, 40-36, 59-48, 89-54.

– Rappler.com