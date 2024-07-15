Still perfect: Strong Group survives Ukraine scare for 3rd straight Jones Cup win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEADY. Strong Group-Pilipinas guard Kiefer Ravena in action against Ukraine in the 2024 Jones Cup.

Chris McCullough and Kiefer Ravena come through the clutch for Strong Group-Pilipinas as they complete a gutsy comeback win to remain unscathed in the 2024 William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Big-time players make big-time plays.

Chris McCullough and Kiefer Ravena came through the clutch for Strong Group-Pilipinas as they completed a gutsy 82-74 comeback win over Ukraine on Monday, July 15, to remain unscathed in the 2024 William Jones Cup at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.

With Ukraine threatening to pull away with a five-point lead with under three minutes left, 72-67, Ravena knocked down a cold-blooded pull-up triple to cut the deficit to just a single possession.

After a crucial stop by Strong Group in the ensuing play, McCullough then took it upon himself and completed a tough and-one play to give the Filipinos the lead, 73-72.

The former San Miguel super import McCullough did not stop there as he delivered another crucial basket, this time from long distance, to put Strong Group ahead by 4 points, 76-72, with just 1:05 to play.

McCullough capped off his personal 8-0 run with two free throws to give Strong Group a 78-72 edge, before Jordan Heading and Ravena put Ukraine away for good with two foul shots each in the endgame.

For the third straight contest, McCullough led Strong Group in scoring with a game-high 28 points to go with 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

McCullough previously dropped 15 points in Strong Group’s 25-point opening-day thrashing of United Arab Emirates on Saturday, July 13, followed by a 23-point performance in their 91-69 beatdown of Australia’s BSBL Guardians on Sunday, July 14.

Heading finished with 24 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, while Ravena had 10 markers – all coming in the final frame.

A former Gilas Pilipinas gunner, Heading was unconscious in the opening period as he scored 18 of Strong Group’s 27 first-quarter points on a perfect 7-of-7 field goal clip.

Anatolly Shundel paced the feisty Ukrainians with 17 points, while Rostyslav Novitskyi added 11 points.

Ukraine wasted a nine-point cushion it built early in the third quarter, 52-43, after trailing by 2 points at halftime, 41-43.

Strong Group gets a much-needed one-day break before it takes on Malaysia at 5 pm on Wednesday, July 17.

The Scores

Strong Group 82 – McCullough 28, Heading 24, Ravena 10, Kouame 9, Agee 7, Fenner 2, Tiongson 1, Abarrientos 1, Ildefonso 0, Chiu 0, Abando 0.

Ukraine 74 – Shundel 17, Novitskyl 12, Antypov 11, Kobzystyl 10, Krutous 10, Konlev 8, Kozak 3, Serhelev 3, Koshevatskyl 0, Lesyk 0.

Quarters: 27-21, 43-41, 54-58, 82-74.

– Rappler.com