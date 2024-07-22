Jones Cup MVP Chris McCullough refutes game-fixing claims in Strong Group title game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SOAR. Chris McCullough in action for Strong Group in the 2024 William Jones Cup.

Chris McCullough steers Strong Group to the William Jones Cup crown, but his subpar performance in the title game against Chinese Taipei-Blue has drawn criticism

MANILA, Philippines – Strong Group import Chris McCullough called allegations of game-fixing “ridiculous” after receiving criticism for his struggles in the virtual championship match for the William Jones Cup crown.

The former NBA player finished with a tournament-low 12 points on a cold 4-of-16 shooting in an 83-79 overtime win over Chinese Taipei-Blue that allowed Strong Group to deliver the Philippines its seventh Jones Cup title.

It was a showing that proved to be a far cry from his previous performances as McCullough led Strong Group in scoring in each of its first seven games, averaging 22.4 points.

But McCullough said he simply had an off night.

“I always rep the flag wherever I played so for some of you fans who’s saying all of this nonsense is ridiculous,” McCullough wrote on X.

“Because I didn’t have the best game in a championship game, now I fix games? Come on now. It happens and it is what it is. It’s always the next man up.”

With McCullough firing blanks, fellow import Tajuan Agee rose to the occasion for Strong Group, churning out a team-high 21 points with 9 rebounds as he steadied the ship late in regulation and in the extra period.

Agee went a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

“T stepped up big tonight! That’s next man up mentality. He picked up my slack and got the job done!” said McCullough.

Despite his struggles in the final game, McCullough still earned tournament MVP honors as he powered Strong Group to an unbeaten run with averages of 21.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

McCullough also bannered the Mythical Team that included Brandon Gilbeck and Ying-Chun Chen of Chinese Taipei-Blue, Mouhamed Mbaye of Chinese Taipei-White, and former Ateneo player Joseph Obasa of Malaysia. – Rappler.com