LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Australia – Jones Cup 2024

After a 25-point opening-day victory, Strong Group-Pilipinas eyes a 2-0 start in the 43rd William Jones Cup as it collides with Australia’s BSBL Guardians

MANILA, Philippines – After an easy 25-point romp of United Arab Emirates in its 43rd William Jones Cup opener, Strong Group-Pilipinas will be put to the test when it takes on Australia’s BSBL Guardians on Sunday, July 14.

Bolstered by former NBA player and San Miguel import Chris McCullough, the Filipinos hardly broke a sweat in their opening-day matchup as they led UAE the entire ball game.

Four players scored in double figures for Strong Group in the dominant wire-to-wire win, with McCullough firing a team-best 15 points, along with 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Expect McCullough to once again be at the forefront of Strong Group’s attack against the gritty Aussies as they eye a 2-0 start in the single round-robin tournament.

Unlike Strong Group, the Guardians are coming off a heartbreaking 69-65 defeat at the hands of powerhouse Future Sports USA on Saturday, July 13.

As the Guardians try to bounce back from their narrow opening-day loss, look for Dhieu Magier to deliver the goods anew for the Aussies after his team-high 15-point performance went down the drain against the Americans.

Game time is 1 pm. – Rappler.com