LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Chinese Taipei-Blue – Jones Cup 2024

Undermanned yet uber talented, Strong Group-Pilipinas looks to finish the 2024 Jones Cup with an unbeaten cruise to the gold medal, while host Chinese Taipei-Blue seeks a last-minute title heist in the virtual championship match

MANILA, Philippines – Strong Group-Pilipinas goes for gold in its highly productive 2024 William Jones Cup campaign as it stakes its undefeated 7-0 record against fellow top squad Chinese Taipei-Blue in Taiwan on Sunday, July 21.

Already beyond avenging Rain or Shine-Philippines’ lackluster run last year, the undermanned yet talented Strong Group looks for a perfect finish this time around as the likes of super import Chris McCullough and all-around guards Jordan Heading and RJ Abarrientos continue to fire on all cylinders.

Even without naturalized Filipino Ange Kouame, Fil-Am veteran Caelan Tiongson, defense-first import Tajuan Agee, and Gilas Pilipinas high-flyer Rhenz Abando in the active roster, the Charles Tiu-coached squad proved it has more than enough firepower after last blasting Chinese Taipei-White, 96-70.

McCullough lived at the line for 25 points on 10-of-13 free throws, while backcourt partners Kiefer Ravena and Abarrientos scored 14 and 13, respectively, to help keep Strong Group undefeated in the weeklong tournament with a brutal daily schedule, where the team with the best record at the end of the single round-robin bags the title.

Expect the same core to keep up its stellar play as the prime Chinese Taipei team comes knocking on Sunday evening, carrying its own unbeaten slate.

But Tiu said Abando and Kouame will play through their injuries, while Agee will be a game-time decision as the American import was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after suffering from food poisoning.

“Rhenz’s hand is still swollen and the same goes for Ange’s knee, but they will play through it since this is an all-or-nothing game,” said Tiu. “They know how important this game is for the country.”

Tiu added: “We will be watching Agee’s minutes closely since he has been very dehydrated because of the gastro issues he suffered. His health is important, but his presence on the court is also crucial for us.”

Strong Group aims to keep its 43rd Jones Cup run spotless until the very end, while home team Chinese Taipei-Blue looks to ruin the visitors’ party with a last-minute golden heist.

Tip off is at 7 pm. – Rappler.com