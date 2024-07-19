LIVE UPDATES- Philippines vs Chinese Taipei-White – Jones Cup 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Undefeated Strong Group-Pilipinas tries to avoid an upset as it faces Chinese Taipei-White in its penultimate game in the 2024 William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – After blasting Japan U22 for its sixth straight win, undefeated Strong Group-Pilipinas moved a step closer to capturing the 2024 William Jones Cup title.

But before its virtual gold-medal showdown against fellow unbeaten Chinese Taipei-Blue in the tournament finale, Strong Group-Pilipinas aims to take care of business versus Chinese Taipei-White in its penultimate game on Saturday, July 20.

Thanks to another monster outing by Chris McCullough, the Filipinos enjoyed control of the entire game against the Japanese, 92-79, despite the absences of Rhenz Abando, Ange Kouame, and Tajuan Agee.

For the sixth consecutive outing, McCullough led Strong Group in the scoring department with 26 points on a healthy 12-of-17 shooting, while DJ Fenner backstopped the former San Miguel Beermen import with 17 points.

Although they are already assured of a top-two finish in the tournament, expect McCullough to maintain his dominant form as Strong Group tries to avoid an upset at the hands of Chinese Taipei-White.

Like Strong Group, Chinese Taipei-White (3-3) emerged triumphant on Friday, July 19, after a 108-97 win versus Future Sports USA (1-6).

Game time is 5 pm. – Rappler.com