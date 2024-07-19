Sports
Sports
Jones Cup

LIVE UPDATES- Philippines vs Chinese Taipei-White – Jones Cup 2024

Martin Mendoza

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIVE UPDATES- Philippines vs Chinese Taipei-White – Jones Cup 2024

Strong Group Athletics Facebook page

Undefeated Strong Group-Pilipinas tries to avoid an upset as it faces Chinese Taipei-White in its penultimate game in the 2024 William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – After blasting Japan U22 for its sixth straight win, undefeated Strong Group-Pilipinas moved a step closer to capturing the 2024 William Jones Cup title.

But before its virtual gold-medal showdown against fellow unbeaten Chinese Taipei-Blue in the tournament finale, Strong Group-Pilipinas aims to take care of business versus Chinese Taipei-White in its penultimate game on Saturday, July 20.

Thanks to another monster outing by Chris McCullough, the Filipinos enjoyed control of the entire game against the Japanese, 92-79, despite the absences of Rhenz Abando, Ange Kouame, and Tajuan Agee. 

For the sixth consecutive outing, McCullough led Strong Group in the scoring department with 26 points on a healthy 12-of-17 shooting, while DJ Fenner backstopped the former San Miguel Beermen import with 17 points.  

Although they are already assured of a top-two finish in the tournament, expect McCullough to maintain his dominant form as Strong Group tries to avoid an upset at the hands of Chinese Taipei-White. 

Like Strong Group, Chinese Taipei-White (3-3) emerged triumphant on Friday, July 19, after a 108-97 win versus Future Sports USA (1-6).

Game time is 5 pm. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

Philippine basketball

Strong Group Athletics

world basketball