LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Japan – Jones Cup 2024

With only three games left in its schedule, Strong Group-Pilipinas aims to keep its record unblemished as it takes on Japan U22 in the 2024 William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – As Strong Group-Pilipinas inches closer to the 2024 William Jones Cup title, it looks to make easy work of Japan’s under-22 team when they duke it out on Friday, July 19.

With only three games left in its schedule, Strong Group aims to keep its record unblemished as the Charles Tiu-mentored squad remains tied with Chinese Taipei-Blue at the top spot with identical 5-0 records.

Strong Group is fresh from another rout, taking down Future Sports USA, 112-90, on Thursday, July 18.

With hardly any surprise, import Chris McCullough starred for the Philippines with an all-around outing of 24 points, 18 rebounds, and 7 assists.

McCullough has led Strong Group in scoring in all of its five matches, averaging 21.6 points per outing, as the Philippine squad won four by at least 20 points.

Count on McCullough and the rest of Strong Group to ride on their scorching-hot momentum and deal Japan its third loss in six matches.

The Japanese fell to Ukraine in their previous outing, 63-47.

Game time is 1 pm. – Rappler.com