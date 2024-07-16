Sports
LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Malaysia – Jones Cup 2024

Martin Mendoza

SUMMARY

After surviving its toughest game yet, the undefeated Strong Group-Pilipinas goes for a 4-0 slate in the 2024 Jones Cup against a Malaysian side featuring a familiar face in former Ateneo player Joseph Obasa

MANILA, Philippines – After overcoming its biggest challenge yet in the 2024 William Jones Cup, Strong Group-Pilipinas looks to stretch its undefeated streak even further when it faces Malaysia on Wednesday, July 17. 

The Filipinos gutted out an 82-74 come-from-behind win versus Ukraine on Monday, July 15, to stay perfect in the single round-robin tournament.  

In that nail-biting affair, it was Chris McCullough and Kiefer Ravena who saved the day for Strong Group as they spearheaded a massive 15-2 run in the final three minutes to secure the hard-earned victory. 

McCullough took care of business yet again for Strong Group as he sizzled for a game-high 28 points, while Ravena scored all his 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Heading also came to play for the Philippines as he dropped 24 points – 18 coming in the opening period alone. 

As Strong Group goes for a 4-0 slate, expect its leading scorer McCullough to take charge anew for the Charles Tiu-mentored crew for the fourth consecutive outing.   

The Filipinos will go up against a tough Malaysian side, which is also undefeated as of posting time with a 2-0 record. 

Malaysia is led by high-scoring guard Chun Hong Ting, American import John Murry, and former Ateneo foreign student-athlete Joseph Obasa. 

Game time is 5 pm. – Rappler.com

