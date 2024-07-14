LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Ukraine – Jones Cup 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The red-hot Strong Group-Pilipinas guns for its third straight win in as many days as it clashes with Ukraine in the 43rd William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from another 20-plus point beating of its opponents, Strong Group-Pilipinas tries to keep its hot start in the 43rd William Jones Cup going when it clashes with Ukraine on Monday, July 15.

Just like their opening-day blowout of United Arab Emirates, the Filipinos dominated Australia’s BSBL Guardians from start to finish on Sunday, July 14, en route to a convincing 91-69 finish.

As expected, Chris McCullough once again spearheaded Strong Group’s onslaught as he produced a game-high 23 points in just 22 minutes.

Aside from McCullough, big men Ange Kouame and Tajuan Agee both flexed their muscles inside the paint to finish with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Don’t expect McCullough and the rest of Strong Group to slow down versus Ukraine as they gun for their third straight win in as many days for an unblemished 3-0 card in the single round-robin tournament.

The Ukrainians were no match for Chinese Taipei-Blue on Sunday as they dropped their opening assignment, 83-58.

Only one Ukrainian player reached double-digit scoring in their 25-point loss, with Rostyslav Novitskyi scoring 11.

Game time is 5 pm. – Rappler.com